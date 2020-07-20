FitandWell is the new wellness brand that we all need to know about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We are currently facing the greatest health crisis of our generation, with coronavirus changing life as we know it.

One of the biggest shifts is our approach to health and wellness, with the pandemic not only reminding us of the importance of looking after ourselves, both mentally and physically, but also changing how we are able to do that.

The fitness industry has adapted to life in lockdown by going completely virtual – and it could well hold on to those changes permanently.

We’re looking at a new era of online barre classes, interactive smoothie making and investing in home fitness technology.

But where do we start?

Thankfully, our publisher, Future plc, has located the need and answered our prayers, launching a new digital wellness brand with a mission to help people live healthier, happier and longer lives in the COVID-19 era.

Introducing our sister site: FitandWell.com.

The new website will cover health and wellbeing, fitness, nutrition and mental health and will have a mix of health-related news, exercise-based how-to guides, reviews of fitness equipment, healthy recipes and inspiring case studies.

And the best part? Everyone’s welcome.

Whether you’re only getting started on your health journey or you’re training for a marathon, FitandWell.com aims to improve everyone’s overall health and fitness, regardless of gender, age or level. The site even promises a booming ‘active ageing’ segment given the news that the global population of senior citizens is set to double by 2050.

‘People’s priorities have naturally changed as a consequence of living through the greatest public health scare in living memory,’ Paul Newman, Managing Director of FitandWell.com explained of the decision behind the new platform. ‘Being fit and healthy is no longer an option, particularly for those in high-risk groups, it’s a practical necessity. And that’s why we’ve launched FitandWell.com to provide people of all backgrounds with practical and accessible advice for everything from weight loss to eating more healthily.’

