Christmas stockings with your dog’s face on exist and we’ll take two

There’s nothing quite like the love you have for your dog.

And that’s not the only thing – dog owners live longer, so your pet pooch is responsible for an extended lifetime, too.

So how do you show the world that your fur baby is the most important person in your life? You could always invest in a pair of slippers that look like your dog, and trust us – they’ll become the most treasured possession because they are amazing.

If you want something a bit more festive, you can now get a Christmas stocking covered with your dog’s face and why wouldn’t you?

Prezzybox is selling an extra special Personalised All Over Face Stocking whereby you can send them a picture of your favourite companion (or, you know, you’r boyfriend/best friend/mum if you prefer) and they’ll create a bespoke product that can hang happily from the mantlepiece this month.

The site reads: ‘From the people who brought you wrapping paper with your face on, allow us to introduce our personalised face stockings: the gift holder that’s really a gift in itself! Not that you can get out of putting anything in it… just, FYI.

‘Choose a face to be printed all over a festive stocking, fill it with awesome stuff, and watch their face light up as they receive their gifts nestled in a stocking covered in you/them/the cat.

‘The presents are sure to be a disappointment after such excitement, but you’ve got to try.’

You can upload up to two photos – so maybe compromise with one of your canine and one of your other half? – and it’ll set you back £26.99. Stockings are dispatched within four to five days and let’s be honest, who doesn’t want one?

Also, a great idea is to order a few with your own face on it and gift them to other people.

It’s the present everyone you know needs, right?