Watch Cheryl’s touching tribute to Sarah Harding on what would have been her 40th birthday

The Girls Aloud singer lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year.

Ex-Girls Aloud singer Cheryl has shared an emotional tribute to her ex-bandmate Sarah Harding on what would have been her 40th birthday.

Earlier today, to mark the occasion, Cheryl posted a video montage on social media, writing on Instagram: “Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime ✨ #Sarahs40th.”

The video shared highlights of Sarah’s career, and featured all four of her Girls Aloud bandmates, Cheryl, Nicola, Kimberley, and Nadine.

Sarah passed away in September at just 39 after a short battle with breast cancer.

Celebrities were quick to share their tributes too, with Michele Keegan commenting with a love heart. Actress Michelle Gayle further shared: “Happy birthday Sarah Harding. I love and miss you so much. Know that you are always with me – literally! And today we are going to have that party you always wanted. My angel.”

Singer Talia Dean wrote: “I miss you terribly. You was so much fun. I’m Missing your light and laughter, your music and madness but most of all your big smile and twinkling eyes. Have it large up there Hardcore, my girl. I love you [sic].”

Fans also sent their support of Cheryl and the singer, one writing: “So so sad 🤍 Thinking of you all today. Beautiful memories to cherish 🤍✨.”

Another shared: “Sending you lots of love😢❤️.”

Girls Aloud were together from 2002 to 2013.

Harding passed away on September 5th. Her death came just thirteen months after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Sadly, the breast cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

At the time of Harding’s death, her mother shared the news on Instagram page: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.”

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.”

She said that the support had “meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.”

Her final note was that the singer would be remembered as “a bright shining star.”