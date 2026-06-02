Zara Larsson on Ambition, Being Unafraid of Redirection, and Finding Balance

It would be an understatement to call Zara Larsson the pop star of the moment. The Swedish-born singer has been building her career for the best part of two decades, and she's proven time and time again that the best is yet to come for her. Unafraid to fail, Larsson is living proof that unwavering self belief is the making of global success.

Her brutal honesty when it comes to her own career and the causes that matter to her are what define her impact—not only does Larsson's immeasurable talent speak to her audience, but her ability to connect to her fans through her online presence is a cut above the rest.

Midnight Sun, Larsson's fifth studio album, is still reaching its peak almost eight months on from its release—and its overriding messages of optimism, joy, acceptance, and the star coming into her own provide a very welcome antidote to the often unrelenting bad news the world is faced with. This, combined with Larsson's social media persona and engagement with the world around her, makes her one of the most captivating pop icons around today.

In the wake of her partnership with Alpro, Larsson talks all things wellness, ambition, self-care, and the defining aesthetic of the Midnight Sun era.

In what has been such an explosive couple of years for you, how do you continue to take care of your mind and body every day?

Honestly, I try to keep it really simple, especially when everything else feels quite full-on. If I start my morning with something nourishing, move a bit, and don’t dive straight into work, I already feel more like myself. I’m not the type of person to spend ages prepping the ’perfect’ breakfast, so I’ve always leaned on Alpro. It’s a bit of an easy win for me, as I get the essential nutrients I need, without having to overthink it.

Are there any health or wellness trends you’ve fallen for that you’d never do again?

I definitely went through a phase of trying to create the perfect routine, and it just didn’t feel sustainable. Now, I keep things really simple. I’m much more about balance rather than trying to make things perfect.

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How has your self belief shaped your work, and how have you kept the right balance between setting ambitious goals and not putting too much pressure on yourself?

I’ve always felt very clear about what I wanted, and I think sometimes people find that “too much” in a woman—like you’re supposed to be grateful and surprised, not certain. But I’ve worked hard, and I’ve always taken my talent seriously, so why would I pretend I didn’t want success?

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The balance has been learning that ambition doesn’t have to mean self-punishment. I’m still extremely driven—I love setting big goals, but I try to check the energy behind it. Am I excited, or am I scared? Because when it becomes fear-based, it stops being creative. Now I’m more focused on building a career I can live inside, not just achieve things on paper.

How have you managed when things haven’t quite gone to plan, and how do you take care of yourself in those cases?

I used to take it so personally when things didn’t go the way I imagined—like it was a reflection of me. And sometimes you just have to be like… no, life is life. Things shift. You don’t always get the timing you want.

When that happens, I go back to grounding stuff: sleep, food, movement, being around people who know me outside of work, and letting myself feel disappointed without trying to immediately “fix” it. I’ve learned you can’t rush yourself through emotions. If I take care of myself properly, I bounce back with a clearer head—and usually I can see that what felt like a setback was actually a redirection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You're known for being unafraid to speak out against injustice—how do you show up in the ways that you feel you need to as a public figure whilst taking care of your own mental wellbeing where necessary?

It’s a constant balance, because I do feel a responsibility to use my voice—but I’m also a human being, and there’s only so much your brain and body can hold every day. I try to be intentional: I read, I listen, I share when it’s meaningful and accurate, and I support in ways that aren’t just “online.” And then I let myself step back.

I think there’s a real difference between being informed and being consumed. If I’m burned out and panicking 24/7, I’m not actually helping anyone. I want to stay compassionate and clear—and that means protecting my own mental health too.

Your style has become a huge definer of your music and personality during the Midnight Sun era—has this form of expression always come very naturally to you?

I’ve always loved style, even when I was younger—it was like a way of speaking before you even open your mouth. But I've definitely become more confident. I’m not dressing to be “approved of” anymore. I’m dressing to express the feeling of the music.

With Midnight Sun it’s bold, warm, a bit dramatic, a bit playful—like glowing confidence. I love that style can be fun, but it can also be powerful. It’s part of the storytelling.

If there’s one message or theme that you’d like to live on beyond the Midnight Sun album, what would it be?

That you’re allowed to take up space. That you can be ambitious, sensual, soft, loud—all of it—and you don’t have to make yourself smaller to be accepted. I want people to feel a little more free after listening. Like, “I’m allowed to want what I want, and I don’t have to apologise for it.”