The New Era of Manifestation Is Less About Vision Boards—and More About Self-Worth

We're living through a time of real uncertainty - and when the external world feels unstable, people instinctively look inward for something solid to hold onto.

That's where manifestation comes in, because it gives you that something solid. It hands you back a sense of agency at a moment when so much feels out of your control.

I don't think it's just escapism, and I'd push back on anyone who frames it that way. What people are really turning towards is the idea that they get to be an active participant in their own lives rather than a passive bystander waiting for things to happen to them.

It used to feel indulgent to prioritise your inner world. Now we understand that your relationship with yourself is the foundation on which everything else is built, and manifestation is one of the most practical ways to start tending to that relationship.

Keen to try manifestation yourself but not sure where to start? I'm Roxie Nafousi, a self-development coach, motivational speaker and bestselling author known for bringing manifestation to the mainstream. My book, Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life, has sold more than a million copies worldwide, was translated into 37 languages and spent 26 weeks on the Sunday Times bestseller list.

Below, let me guide you through what manifestation truly means, how powerful a tool it can be, plus how you can use it to transform your life. Trust me - I should know.

Manifestation going mainstream - and being misunderstood

The biggest misunderstanding is that manifestation is about sitting back, wishing for something, and then waiting for it to simply appear in front of you.

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That's not it, but honestly, I understand the scepticism when that's the version people have been sold on TikTok.

Real manifestation is the opposite of passive. It's about getting clear on what you want, doing the inner work to believe you're worthy of it, and then taking aligned, consistent action towards it. The visualisation matters because of what it does to your brain, not because of some magic in the universe waiting to reward you.

The other thing people miss is that it isn't about toxic positivity or pretending difficult emotions don't exist. You can't bypass your fear, your grief, or your self-doubt. You have to move through it. Manifestation done properly is some of the most honest, confronting inner work you'll ever do.

Evolving relationships

When I first started manifesting, I was so close to my own rock-bottom story that it felt almost miraculous to me. It changed my life so dramatically. Over the years, it's become less about the big, cinematic transformations and more about the quiet, daily practice of it.

I've also gone much deeper into the why. In the early days, I knew that visualisation worked because I'd lived it, but now I can explain the neuroscience behind it, the role of the reticular activating system, and the way we can rewire subconscious belief. That's been important to me, because I never wanted this to be something people had to take on faith.

The other big evolution is that I've stopped seeing manifestation as separate from healing. The two are completely intertwined. You cannot call in what you don't believe you deserve, so a huge part of the work is going back and tending to the wounds that taught you to expect less.

Self worth as the key to the kingdom

You will never be able to hold onto something you don't believe you're worthy of. You can manifest the relationship, the opportunity, the money, but if underneath it all there's a belief that you're not enough, you'll find a way to sabotage it, or you'll simply fail to recognise it when it arrives.

Self-worth is the container. Everything you call into your life has to sit inside it, and if the container is cracked, nothing stays. This is why I always say self-love is the first step, not a nice-to-have you get to once everything else is sorted. So much of what looks like bad luck or repeated patterns is actually a worthiness ceiling we've set for ourselves without realising. When you raise that ceiling, what you're willing to accept and able to receive changes completely.

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Looking after your mind as much as your body

Your mind and body are in constant conversation. When I'm not sleeping well, not moving, not nourishing myself properly, my thinking gets foggy, my emotional resilience drops, and my capacity to hold a clear vision for my life shrinks right down with it. I've become much more attuned to this over the years. I track my sleep, I pay attention to how my nervous system is actually feeling rather than just powering through, because I've learned that you can't pour from an empty cup, and you certainly can't manifest from one.

Looking after your body isn't vanity or self-indulgence. It’s why my collaboration with Elevate feels so natural (Roxie has partnered with the cult-favourite smoothie bar on a limited edition drink, The Manifest Smoothie, available in store from 18 May 2026 for six weeks). I believe being intentional with what you’re putting into your body and small decisions, such as how you nourish yourself, has a huge effect on the mind. It's giving yourself the physical foundation to think clearly, regulate your emotions, and show up as the person you're trying to become. A smoothie might seem like a small thing, but for me, it's a symbol of what manifestation actually is in practice. Manifestation is the daily act of nourishing yourself, choosing yourself, and backing your vision with consistent action. A smoothie is that idea made tangible. You're putting good in so you can feel clear, energised, and capable of showing up as the person you're becoming.

My wellness non-negotiables are consistent and unglamorous - but they're the ones that actually make the difference. Daily visualisation is non-negotiable, even if it's only a few minutes, because it sets the tone for how I move through the day. I pay close attention to my sleep and use my Oura Ring to stay honest with myself about whether I'm genuinely rested or just running on adrenaline. Gratitude is woven through everything, not as a performance but as a genuine reset whenever I feel myself tipping into lack. And I've learned to notice my own nervous system, to catch when I'm activated versus when I'm calm, because so much of feeling aligned is simply feeling safe in your own body.

None of it is complicated. The power is in the consistency, not the aesthetics.

Balancing the performative nature of wellness culture

The antidote is to keep coming back to why you're doing any of it. If a practice genuinely makes you feel more grounded, keep it. If you're doing it for the photo or because someone online said you should, let it go.

I don't subscribe to the idea that you need a twelve-step morning routine. Some of my most grounding practices cost nothing and take minutes. I also give myself a lot of permission to be human. I don't do everything perfectly; I have days where it all slips, and that's part of the balance rather than a failure of it.

Wellness should expand your life, not become another impossible standard you flog yourself against. The moment it tips into self-criticism, it's stopped being wellness.

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Roxie's one piece of advice, for anyone keen to try manifesting?

You are worthy of the life you want simply because you exist, not because you've earned it or proved it or ticked every box first. So much suffering comes from the belief that we have to become someone different or better before we're allowed to have what we long for. I find myself saying, again and again, that the work isn't about fixing yourself because you were never broken. It's about coming home to who you already are and clearing away everything that taught you to doubt your own worth. When people really take that in, everything else starts to shift.

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