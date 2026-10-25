I Asked 15 Women Over 50 for the Health Habits They Wish They'd Started Sooner

The more I think about it, the more I realise what a strange time it is to be a woman trying to look after her health. After years of campaigning for better research, education and representation, we now have more information about our bodies than ever before. Yet working out what to do with that information, and whether we can even trust what it’s telling us, can feel like a full-time job. Even as a health journalist, I find myself working hard not to second-guess all of my choices each time new, often contradictory, advice crosses my for you page.
Don’t get me wrong, there’s so much to celebrate. Experiences that a decade ago we didn’t have language for—such as the underreported ways ADHD and autism present in women—are now explored in podcasts, books and social media feeds. We’re seeing the Government acknowledge the gender health gap in ways they haven’t before, with a renewed 10-year plan promising to tackle medical misogyny and gynaecological wait times. So many formerly taboo topics, from infertility and post-natal depression to perimenopause and pelvic floor dysfunction, are now part of mainstream dialogue.
But we can’t ignore the catch. Because as the interest in women’s health has ballooned, so too has the noise, misinformation and marketing surrounding it. A 2025 investigation by The Guardian found that more than half of the top 100 posts under the hashtag #mentalhealthtips contained misinformation, while another report, published by The New York Times, found that Instagram is flooded with hundreds of AI-generated wellness influencers peddling dubious claims.
It’s made worse by the fact that AI is, in many cases, replacing real-world conversations. Polling by Mental Health UK in 2025 found that 37% of UK adults have used an AI chatbot for mental health support, while a further survey commissioned by Intimina in 2026 found that 53% of women would use a free AI tool for health advice—despite knowing that it has a 20% inaccuracy rate. At therapy service Self Space, therapists say this increased reliance on AI is having a mixed impact on clients' trust in their own experience. “We’re seeing a shift from ‘what do I think about this?’ to ‘what should I be thinking according to AI?’” founder Jodie Cariss noted in her most recent newsletter.
It makes the conversations we have with other, real women all the more important. Studies show that, as a gender, we’re predisposed to the tend-and-befriend response, which means that, in times of stress, we gravitate towards one another for social support, nurture and advice. Unlike algorithmically driven digital spaces, which frequently trap us in echo chambers with others of a similar age and circumstance, these real-world women span generational cohorts, backgrounds and life experiences.
Really, that’s why I wanted to write this piece. Think of it as the best dinner party you’ve ever been to: fifteen women, fifteen perspectives, and a collection of advice to bookmark and return to. None are universal rules, nor is one woman’s personal experience a substitute for medical evidence. What they are is real. Honest reflections from women who've lived through different stages of life, made discoveries and found things that work for them.
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I Asked 15 Women Over 50 For Their Best Piece of Health Advice-What They Shared Feels Like Gold Dust
1. Elif Shafak
If you’re an avid reader, you’ll have no doubt heard of Elif Shafak. The novelist and essayist is not only one of the most accomplished storytellers of our generation; she’s also a powerful mouthpiece for marginalised voices, often weaving moral, political and historical questions into the lives of her characters. Whenever I read her work, I’m left thinking about her words long after I turn a page.
It’s why I was unsurprised to find that our conversation left a mark on me. When we sit down together over Zoom, the first thing that strikes me is that her presence mirrors her written voice—calm and unhurried. In the midst of a busy week, I soon find myself adjusting to her pace, and for that alone, I feel better.
“We live in an age of speed,” she reminds me. “There’s so much information and so much rush. We tell ourselves to keep juggling and multitasking. But in fact, it’s ok to slow down. Actually, the faster the world spins, the more urgently we need to slow down, connect and care for ourselves, each other and nature.”
But how do we do it? I ask her. “Spend time close to things much older than you,” she replies. “Walk by rivers, sit under oak trees, visit the British Museum and look at the sculptures. When you sit by things which are old, you gain another perspective.”
It reminds me of her latest book—There Are Rivers in the Sky—which considers the idea that water houses memories, connecting societies and places across centuries.
And on the topic of connection, Shafak has another message. “Each and every one of us is struggling in one way or another, no matter what the seemingly perfect lives on social media portray”, she says. “So don’t be afraid of difficult emotions. These are deeply human experiences, and the question isn’t whether we’ll feel them, but what we do with them.”
When I ask what she does with her difficult emotions, her answer is to turn to creativity. To Shafak, it’s writing, but she says it can be anything that helps you express yourself. “Whatever you do in life, try to find the thing that you love,” she finishes. “If there’s love at the heart of what you do, it won’t feel like a chore, or even a job. It becomes existential.”
2. Julia Cameron
Julia Cameron’s book, The Artist’s Way, came up repeatedly with the women I spoke to for this feature. Having already reached out to the author herself, these conversations made speaking to her feel more necessary than ever.
For those who are unfamiliar, The Artist’s Way is a twelve-week self-help programme for creative recovery, which has sold over 5 million copies worldwide since its original publication in 1992.
Naturally, when I ask Cameron for her single piece of health advice, it's the same practice so many of my other contributors remembered from the book, too. “My suggestion for greater health is the Morning Pages—three pages of longhand morning writing. The pages put us in touch with our needs and desires, while providing the calming influence of prayer and meditation,” she tells me.
3. Michelle Griffith Robinson
Olympian turned personal trainer and lifestyle coach, Michelle Griffith Robinson oozes energy. The first woman in the Commonwealth to jump beyond 14m in the triple jump, there’s no questioning her inner resilience and tenacity, which have been tested not just in the competition arena, but also in managing her diagnosis of prediabetes, which she received in 2018. Since then, she’s worked to destigmatise the condition, particularly amongst black women—for whom genetics can play a key role. Her overriding message across everything she shares is one of optimism—something I feel as soon as we start speaking.
“My advice for women, particularly in midlife, is to find something that makes you smile again,” she tells me. “It’s a time when you can feel disconnected—even a bit lost. Whether it’s creative writing, starting jogging, joining a group or weight training, find something that brings you joy.”
She emphasises that doesn’t mean you have to follow the crowd. “Remember that one size doesn’t fit all—what brings another person joy may not be the same for you,” she adds. “It’s crucial to celebrate our uniqueness, and find what it is that makes you smile again.”
4. Nuala McGovern
My interview with Nuala McGovern, broadcaster and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, unearths what can only be described as a treasure trove of wisdom.
“Having suffered from painful periods since my thirties, I think I learned a little too late to respect the rhythms of the menstrual cycle,” she begins, explaining that, for a long time, she asked her body to operate at the same pace throughout the month. “It’s easy to forget that during your period, your body is already running a marathon and that therefore, it’s ok to cut yourself some slack, knowing that you’ll be able to operate at twice the rate later in the month,” she says.
Later in our conversation, we get to the topic of female friendship and specifically, the importance of spontaneous social connection. “Try to resist letting your friends become another item on the to-do list,” McGovern says, explaining that at times, she feels we’ve become too adult about the ways we spend time together. “Not every meet-up needs to involve a house tidy, drinks or dinner,” she says. “Remember that it can be as simple as running errands together, exercising in tandem, watching The Traitors or even sitting on the floor flicking through magazines. These little plans can be a gift.”
Just when I don’t want our conversation to end, she leaves me with this. “Nothing gives me a greater endorphin rush than hopping on an electric bike, cycling up to the [Hampstead] Heath, chucking myself in cold water and going for a pint and a snack afterwards. If I have friends with me, so much the better.”
If ever I’ve heard a shortcut to happiness, I’d say this was it.
5. Renee McGregor
For sports dietitian Renee McGregor, who specialises in eating disorders, athlete nutrition, REDs and hormonal health, consciously checking in with herself every day is a non-negotiable health habit. It’s something she also encourages her clients to try.
“Every day, I ask myself whether my behaviour and actions demonstrate that I’m taking care of myself,” she explains. “That means asking: am I resting enough? Am I nourishing my body? Am I listening to my body? Am I maintaining boundaries?”
For many of us, who spend our lives rushing to prioritise the demands of others, this conscious daily check-in might feel unfamiliar. But get into the habit of it, and it could be the thing that protects your health and prevents you from reaching a breaking point.
6. Cindy Gallop
I first came across Cindy Gallop, Founder and CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn, when she appeared on the Begin Again podcast with Davina McCall. Entitled ‘How to have a great sex life’, the episode was a transformative listen. Gallop is unapologetic about her belief that all of us, regardless of age, gender or past experience, should be able to experience intimacy, desire and pleasure without shame. It’s why she’s leading the campaign, Yes Sex Please We're British, with MP Samantha Niblett, and why she created the MakeLoveNotPorn Academy, to improve sex education for all of us.
"Love yourself as a sexual being,” writes Gallop over email, when I ask her for the one piece of health advice she’d impart on other women. “Refuse to feel shame, guilt and embarrassment around sex—whether that’s talking about sex, wanting sex, having sex or feeling sexy.”
Her next lines are particularly pertinent given the recent news cycle. “Know you have sexual agency. That is the agency to decide what kind of sex you want to have and when you want to have it. Nobody else gets to decide that for you, and nobody else gets to make you feel bad about any of it.”
7. Lavina Mehta MBE
It’s funny which phrases stick with you. Sometimes they’re so small you could miss them. Like when Lavina Mehta MBE says, “exercise for sanity, not vanity.” The personal trainer and bestselling author of The Feel Good Fix, who is a huge proponent of taking small steps over big leaps, says this is how she’d love more women to view movement. “I truly believe that exercise isn’t just about how we look; it’s about how feel,” she says.
It’s also why she urges us to focus on healthspan over lifespan. “Think of your health in terms of an investment—we want to futureproof our bodies so that we can maintain independence and keep doing the things we love for as long as possible.”
Her parting words? “Yours is an individual journey; no change is too little, and it’s never too late to invest in your health.”
8. Gabby Logan
Growing up as a track and field athlete, Gabby Logan’s voice was the soundtrack to my weekends. Whether watching the Diamond League athletics circuit on a Saturday afternoon or tuning into Olympic coverage every four years, the former gymnast turned broadcaster has been at the centre of sport, health and wellness—first as an athlete and then as a presenter—for over forty years.
Today, she’s also the host of Life at the Midpoint - a podcast which explores the changes, challenges and complexities that arise during midlife. Though I’m still in my late twenties, I regularly make notes as I listen, in the hope that I’m banking the wisdom for my future self.
It makes sense then that her advice is a product of those podcast conversations. “If there’s one piece of advice that comes through loud and clear from my guests, it’s to pick up some weights,” she says. “Resistance training in midlife is a game changer for our muscles, bones, mood and metabolism, and it’s never too late to start. I’ve made it part of my week, and I’ve never felt stronger."
9. Liz Earle MBE
While we first knew Liz Earle MBE as co-founder of her namesake beauty brand, the past decade has seen her association with wellbeing develop into much broader contexts. From gut health and resistance training to menopause and longevity, she’s the author of 37 books, the founder of a wellbeing platform with over 200,000 social media followers, and the host of a hit podcast, Age Better with Liz Earle. Together, her work serves as an important reminder: that our health doesn’t necessarily have to decline with age.
As for the advice she shares with us? It couldn’t be more refreshing. “My golden rule is to ask: will this help me become stronger?” she tells me. “I wish I’d spent less of my twenties trying to shrink my body and more time appreciating what it could do. In my sixties, I’m much more interested in building muscle, protecting my sleep and eating to nourish myself. Every day, I try to do something my eighty-year-old self will thank me for, whether that’s getting outside into daylight for mitochondrial health, lifting a few weights for muscle preservation, or simply going to bed earlier for greater DNA repair.”
She has a final point, too. One that hits home just as I shut my laptop. “Your body deserves care at every age. Don’t wait until you like the reflection to start.”
10. Gym Tan
“Never assume you’ve finished becoming who you are,” content creator Gym Tan writes to me over email. The 66-year-old has been a regular feature on my For You page for well over a year now, but this is the first time we’ve spoken directly.
I’m pleased to discover that her no-nonsense zest for life, which so emphatically comes through in her content, is reflected in our conversation. “For much of our lives, we define ourselves through our careers, our families, and the roles we play for others. But those roles are only part of our story,” she reminds me, explaining that after thirty years building a career in fashion from Hong Kong, she pivoted to content creation when she moved to the US.
“At 66, I feel there are still so many possibilities to explore and places to see,” she continues. “Getting older doesn’t mean becoming less of who you are. For me, it's been an opportunity to discover and be more in tune with myself, including parts I may have put aside along the way.”
For Tan, that has looked like prioritising running and fitness, travelling more for work and play and forming collaborations with brands she’s admired for decades. But whatever our dreams are, it’s a reminder that possibility doesn’t disappear after we hit a certain age or milestone. No matter what age we are, it’s never too late to expand our horizons.
11. Julia Samuel
Psychotherapist and author Julia Samuel is known for her pioneering work destigmatising grief. Having listened to her on a number of podcasts, I knew that her advice would be measured and grounding. And so it proved to be.
“However bad your day has been, your best medicine is to connect with someone you trust, get outside and move your body,” she says. “These are three of the most powerful ways we can protect our mental and physical health. We are social beings; we need to feel loved, heard and understood. Movement helps regulate our emotions, and time outdoors can reduce stress and improve our mood. I know from my own life, as well as decades as a psychotherapist, that these small daily habits make an enormous difference. They won’t make life’s difficulties disappear, but they give us the emotional resources to face them.”
12. Kate Rowe-Ham
“Weights don’t make you bulky,” Kate Rowe-Ham’s voice reverberates through my phone. The reminder is simple, but it’s one that goes against years of conditioning. “It really isn’t true,” emphasises the midlife and longevity strength coach, as if she’s just read my mind. “Lifting is essential to future-proofing our bodies so that we can live well for longer.”
When it comes to food and nutrition, she’s just as clear. “There’s no right or wrong, good or bad, earned or unearned,” she says. “It [food] is the thing that you need to keep going, build muscle and thrive. I spent years treating hunger like a problem to be solved when in fact it was just my body asking for what it needed.”
As for her parting words? “Understand your hormones before they change. Being prepared for something isn’t the same as dreading it. Trust the body that’s got you this far, and if something doesn’t look real or possible, it’s probably not.”
Does that feel like a mic drop?
13. Karen Arthur
“Trust your gut,” says author, broadcaster and artist Karen Arthur.
It’s advice I love, but I will admit that I sometimes struggle with it—especially because my busy brain often drowns out what my gut is telling me. It’s a point Arthur picks up on. “We often ignore when things start to niggle because our brain is so busy worrying about our other responsibilities,” she says.
As she rightly points out, however, this doesn’t make the issues go away. In fact, it tends to make them shout louder. “The trick is to start spending time with yourself,” explains Arthur. “Learn to sit quietly, learn to be silent, learn to let go of the guilt around doing nothing. Pour back into yourself.”
She adds a final point, one I think is particularly important. “We are supposed to evolve. Not everyone has to be in your life forever, and just because you have always done something a certain way doesn’t mean that you can’t change your mind. Remember, you have choices.”
14. Cally Beaton
When Cally Beaton goes on stage, she tells a joke about a T-shirt she owns, with the words My weight is not the most interesting thing about me. The punchline? That she would have worn it tonight, but it makes her look fat.
I laugh, but her point hangs in the air. Because beneath the joke is a very real message that Beaton lives by. “The less I fixate on my body image and weight, the better I look and feel,” she says. It’s why she keeps a pact not to weigh herself. “I focus on being physically active and make an effort to get the right foods in me without depriving myself,” she says. “For me, that’s far healthier than obsessing over a number on a scale.”
At a moment when bodies around us are shrinking by the day, it feels like an especially important message; one that brings us neatly onto Beaton’s second tip. “Ceasing to worry about what anyone else thinks is extremely youthening,” she smiles. “In fact, I think it’s more powerful than any Botox or tweakment.”
It’s undoubtedly easier said than done, but Beaton believes it’s possible for all of us. “Building a relationship with yourself is crucial,” she says. “Be confident in your own emotional resilience, and don’t be afraid to keep your world big and curious. Do things which are unlikely, try to let go of rigid structures, and see what happens.”
As for how that looks day to day, Beaton says her journaling practice has been essential. “Every night I write down three positive qualities about myself, three things I’m proud of having done that day, and three things I’m grateful for,” she says. “It sounds cliché, but it reminds me that, even on days where life throws everything at me, I’m still ok. That doesn’t go away just because of a bad day.”
15. Lucinda Chambers
Lucinda Chambers is nothing if not honest. The former fashion director of British Vogue and now co-founder of curated shopping platform Collagerie is synonymous with taste and style, but says she’s far from conventional when it comes to her health.
“I’ve never seen the inside of a gym and do not take any form of exercise in a strenuous, regimented sort of way,” she tells me. That, however, does not mean she doesn’t value feeling well. The 67-year-old says, “I like doing things that are for the mind as well as the body, so I take every opportunity I have to swim. I find it meditative, can turn things over without any stress and always, always feel better afterwards.”
She’s quick to point out that her focus isn’t on the pace or number of lengths she achieves. “It’s just up and down, slowly and surely,” she says. “It could be the sea or pool; both are wonderful to take the mind elsewhere and calm down.”
Her advice isn’t necessarily to copy her, but rather to find something that brings you peace. “Anything that you can build into your life that takes you out of your head is a must,” she concludes.
Shop MC-UK approved wellbeing essentials:
The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron
When a book comes so recommended, it would be criminal not to include it. Almost everyone, from the women in this very article to my friends, family and colleagues, says that reading it has left a mark on them. If you’re looking to recover your creativity and feel better as you age, it’s a must-buy.
Everything I know about Hormones by Hannah Alderson
I’ve learned more about my body from this book than any biology lesson I ever sat through. So much so that I even recommended it to Nuala McGovern when we spoke. From a 101 on oestrogen to debunking myths about cortisol, this book explains the inner workings of our body in a digestible, actionable way that’s both honest and empowering.
HUNZA G Square-Neck Seersucker Swimsuit
Whether it’s Lucinda Chambers taking to the pool or Nuala McGovern heading to Hampstead Heath ponds, the women I spoke to are big fans of swimming for physical and mental wellbeing. And I have to say, so am I.
And while I know Hunza G is far from the cheapest cozzie out there, I do think it’s worth the investment. It’s crinkle cut one-size design means it stretches with you as your body changes, meaning I feel good in it no matter what season of life I’m in. For comfort and style, it can’t be beaten.
A former heptathlete, Ashleigh is a freelance journalist, specialising in women’s health, travel and culture, with words in Condé Nast Traveller, Marie Claire, Women’s Health, Stylist, Dazed and Glamour. She’s also the Co-Founder of Sunnie Runners, an inclusive London based run club.