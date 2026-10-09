Health Doesn't Need To Be Serious—Why You Should Prioritise Fun and Joy as Legitimate Health Metrics

Heart rate variability, sleep, stress, resilience, nutrition—these days, the list of ways we can monitor and track our wellbeing seems endless. Optimisation culture is everywhere, and while an idea of how we're doing health-wise is a good thing, lately, it feels like we may have gone a little too far.
Because when we're obsessing over metrics and data, one thing is for sure: we're not having much (if any) fun. The simple fact is that health and joy aren't mutually exclusive—take, for example, the concept of the Blue Zones, where the world's oldest inhabitants reside. Researchers have confirmed that they have a few key habits (known as the 'power 9') in common—and not a single one involves self-optimisation.
In fact, research shows that the number one behaviour that ties all the Blue Zone inhabitants together is natural movement—no gym memberships or expensive health trackers required (check out this 2016 study, from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine).
Their approach to seeking joy and contentment is centred around connection and community, rather than rigid rules and routines—and science shows that happiness is a vital indicator of health (see this paper, from the journal Social Science and Medicine).
Which raises the question: what if we're getting wellness all wrong, and what should we actually be tracking for better health—is it pleasure and play over performance and productivity?
With all this in mind, we've asked sports psychologists and other experts for their take on why we should be prioritising fun and joy as legitimate health metrics—as well as how we can lean in.
Why Experts Say Enjoyment Deserves a Place in the Health Conversation
Shifting your mindset from tracking every step, sip, and sleep to a more relaxed approach isn't always easy, especially when you're surrounded by rhetoric that we should be upgrading ourselves 24/7.
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But both are possible—and offer legitimate benefits of their own.
Joy and fun are increasingly becoming recognised as important wellness metrics, shares Dr Cassidy Jenkins, PhD, psychologist at Muscle Booster. "Both create qualitative results, measuring emotional fulfilment and nervous system regulation. This provides a more complete, well-rounded picture of someone's health than simply measuring sleep, steps, and stress, taking into account all areas of overall wellbeing.”
Why Laughter and Lightness Are Vital to Wellbeing
It's probably not news to you that when it comes to workouts, you're more likely to stick with ones you enjoy. But why is this?
"It's a fairly natural human response that when you find something you care about, you make room for it in your life and start to build social structures which accommodate it," shares feminist sociologist of sport, Dr Bethan Taylor-Swaine. As you start to build your life around what you enjoy, you also form communities with shared interests, which arguably bolsters both a sense of wellbeing and happiness, reinforcing the enjoyment, she goes on.
This is reflected in research, too, with studies showing adherence to activities increases with enjoyment. In contrast, once we start measuring performance, some studies indicate that our enjoyment of movement decreases (see this study from the Journal of Public Policy and Marketing).
The Science-Backed Benefits of Finding Joy
Beyond the mental and physical pros of prioritising joy in wellness, there are also wider social and cultural implications, too.
First up: it enhances accessibility to sports. Focusing on the simple joy of movement is a great way of levelling the playing field, explains Taylor Swaine.
"Removing the pressure of performance and creating space where movement can be seen as play, something that isn't measurable in terms of productivity or self-improvement, is important because it creates a sense of freedom," she tells MC UK. "It could also offer a sense of equity; it isn't a competitive space, no one is trying to win, it takes that element out of sport."
Not just that, but it's an antidote to optimisation culture. "Our research identified 115 active 'maxxing' trends, which have generated almost 1.5 million UK searches since 2022, highlighting just how mainstream this mindset has become," shares Dr Jenkins. "More than a third (37%) of these trends focus on physical health and fitness, while almost another third (29%) centre on improving appearance."
Now answer this question: if we're exercising purely because we feel pressure to optimise our bodies or keep up with online trends, are we likely to lose the enjoyment that makes healthy habits sustainable in the first place? Short answer: yes.
Ultimately, the healthiest approach to movement isn't about optimising every workout. "It's about finding forms of exercise that you genuinely enjoy and can sustain for the long term," she adds.
Another impressive way that incorporating joyful movement into your routine benefits both you and wider society? It addresses gender disparity in movement, according to research from the charity Women In Sport.
Data proves that more boys than girls participate in team sports, while women’s positive attitudes to physical activity are lower than men’s across capability, opportunity and motivation—but reframing movement from chore to choice might help redress this balance.
"Post-capitalist society often measures our worth in terms of productivity," explains Taylor Swaine. "There's the sense you can't have hobbies anymore; they need to be side gigs, part of a portfolio of work or a means to self-improvement." Finding joy outside of —actively choosing to prioritise happiness for your physical and mental wellbeing—directly rejects this. Because, as BACP-accredited psychotherapist Susie Masterson points out, joy is intrinsic to our well-being. "Psychological research shows that joy is different to happiness—it’s spontaneous rather than consistent."
When we invest in ourselves in a meaningful way—aka doing things that bring us joy rather than doing things because we have been told to or for some other outcome—it sends us an often much-needed message that ‘we matter’, she goes on. "This is empowering and can often lead to a renewed sense of resilience and commitment."
There's also the handy fact that engaging in play improves trust and connection, and makes us feel psychologically safe. "This, in turn, reduces our cortisol levels and improves our immune functioning," notes Masterson. "For this reason alone, alongside the many mentioned, if it were possible to measure joy, the wellness industry would already be doing it."
And, if you're wondering whether finding new hobbies that bring you joy will help you stick to a new routine, you're in luck. "We’re much more likely to repeat behaviours that feel rewarding," shares chartered counselling psychologist, Dr Kirstie Fleetwood-Meade. "Enjoyable movement gives us an immediate payoff, rather than making the reward entirely dependent on a future outcome like fat loss, fitness or hitting a step target," thanks to the pleasure hormone dopamine involved in this reward and motivation system.
7 Ways to Prioritise Joy For Enhanced Wellbeing
1. Try a Joy Audit
So, how can we make joy central to our wellness habits? Firstly, the experts advise a joy audit. This involves taking stock of your wellbeing habits and working out which of them you're doing for pure enjoyment, and which ones you're simply engaging with from a sense of duty and obligation, or—worse still—punishment.
"Ask yourself if you're doing something because you feel like you should, or if it actually brings something to your life," advises Taylor Swaine. "Think about taking time after a run to really think about how you felt before, during and after—it can even be as simple as making a commitment not to ask someone if they won a match or what their race time was."
Try asking yourself the following questions:
How do I feel before, during and after it?
Would I still do it if there were no health benefit or number attached to it?
Does it give me energy or drain me?
Does it make me feel more connected to my body, or more critical of it?
Am I doing it because I value it, or because I feel I should?
What forms of movement make me lose track of time?
Keep a note of the habits that help—and consider ditching those that aren't enhancing your wellbeing.
2. Celebrate The Small Wins
Life doesn't always offer the opportunity to celebrate, so when it does—seize it.
"My joy-boosting mantra is to celebrate the small wins—they matter more than you think," says psychotherapist at Vita Health Group, Joseph Conway. "It’s important to recognise even the smallest achievements; whether it’s getting out of bed on a dreary morning, completing a soft workout, or ticking off a task from your to-do list, acknowledging these little victories can provide a sense of accomplishment and lift your spirits."
“Celebrate the progress, no matter how small, and remember that every small step is evidence that you’re moving forward and showing up for yourself.”
3. Engage With Random Acts of Kindness
Small acts of kindness can completely change someone's day, shares psychologist, author and wellbeing expert Suzy Reading. "Give someone a compliment or make them a cup of coffee," she tells MC UK. "Science shows that these gestures boost endorphins, creating a ‘helper’s high’ that benefits both you and the recipient.”
4. Spend Quality Time With Friends
Friendship is great for our (mental and physical) health—so take this as your sign to get that trip/night out/coffee date out of the group chat.
"Social connections are vital for maintaining your mental wellbeing," says Conway. “If you’re feeling low, don’t hesitate to lean on your network for support—even a short call or meet-up with someone who brings you joy can help.”
5. Take Up a Hobby
Studies show that hobbies have a positive impact on mental health, promoting higher levels of life satisfaction as well as reducing our risk of anxiety, depression and stress.
"Be creative," encourages integrative psychotherapist Alison Goolnik. "Daily acts of creativity can improve your mental and physical health. The act of creating, the sense of accomplishment and the fun of doing it, gives you a mood boost. So, make some time in your day for a creative activity like painting, drawing, cooking, gardening or whatever takes your fancy."
And remember this: self-care can get a bad rep, but taking small moments for your own wellbeing is important, Conway shares.
"Make sure to carve out time for activities that nurture your body and mind," he advises. "Take a relaxing bath, read a book, enjoy a hobby, or practice mindfulness or meditation. These moments of self-care can help you recharge and stay grounded, especially when you’re feeling low or overwhelmed.”
Anna Bartter is a freelance journalist who writes about health, fitness and women's lifestyle for publications including Women's Health, Stylist, The iPaper, Metro and Psychologies, among others.
She's always on a quest to find a variety of fun and functional workouts that give you the most bang for your workout buck and she's passionate about championing movement for everyone's mental and physical wellbeing.