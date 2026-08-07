History has a rather nasty habit of redefining what a “healthy” woman looks like. Welcome to 2026, where the latest version comes with a prescription.

The ideal has swung from “curves” to “strong not skinny”, to visible abs and wearable health trackers, each promising to reflect a healthier body than the last. Now, with the arrival of GLP-1 medications, we’re witnessing perhaps the most profound shift yet. For the first time, significant fat loss has become medically achievable for millions of people.

For many, these drugs represent a remarkable breakthrough, transforming the treatment of obesity and reducing the risk of life-limiting disease. But beyond the clinic, they’ve become something else: a cultural phenomenon.

And that's the picture I kept coming back to as I began reporting this story: has the Ozempic era quietly changed what women think a healthy body looks like - and is that image becoming increasingly disconnected from what actually predicts a long, healthy life?

Because while culture continues to celebrate ever-smaller bodies, longevity science is becoming increasingly interested in what women can’t afford to lose. We’re quite literally witnessing a redefinition of health itself. The healthiest body, researchers argue, may not be the lightest - it may be the one with the strongest muscles, densest bones and greatest physiological reserve.

Nothing really captures this shift better than the newfound race to develop medications that can be taken alongside GLP-1s to preserve muscle mass. As science finds new ways to help us lose weight, it is now asking an equally important question: what else might we lose along the way?

This is far from an argument for or against GLP-1 medications. In fact, I think their extraordinary rise has exposed a much bigger question: have our cultural definitions of “healthy” drifted away from the biology of healthy ageing? Increasingly, longevity researchers believe they have. Their concern isn’t whether women lose weight, but whether, in the pursuit of becoming lighter, we’re overlooking the very systems that determine how well we age.

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Like so many women, I’ve watched the GLP-1 era unfold with equal parts fascination and curiosity. So I asked the experts leading one of the most important conversations in women’s health today: if muscle has become one of the strongest predictors of healthy ageing, just how much does losing it matter?

The Longevity Conversation the New Ozempic Add-On Pill Has Sparked

Does muscle loss from GLP-1s actually matter for longevity?

The honest answer here, ladies, is that researchers are still piecing it together. But based on what we already know about muscle and ageing, many believe it’s a question we can’t afford to ignore.

"We should be very concerned," says longevity researcher Kayla Barnes-Lentz . She points to research highlighting exactly why this matters: “Research suggests that between 25% and 40% of weight lost on GLP-1 medications can come from lean mass - a figure that is staggering, particularly when you consider that it can represent the equivalent of around a decade's worth of natural muscle loss during the menopausal transition.”

To put that into perspective, for women already navigating one of the biggest biological shifts of their lives, that isn't just a change in body composition; it's potentially a change to the very systems that help us stay strong and mobile.

The concern, however, isn’t cosmetic. The reason researchers are paying such close attention is that muscle isn’t just something we build in the gym; “it’s one of the body’s key longevity assets”, says Barnes-Lentz. “It helps regulate blood sugar, supports bone health and metabolic resilience, and plays a critical role in how well we recover from illness, maintain our independence and age over time.”

The challenge, then, is not simply losing muscle - it’s losing it and not getting it back. That’s why Barne’s Lentz warns we could be heading towards an “under-muscle epidemic”: with emerging evidence suggesting that when people stop GLP-1 medications, the weight they regain is more likely to be fat than the muscle they lost.

Before we all panic and start clutching our dumbbells, there’s an important caveat. “The honest position is that we do not yet know the long-term functional consequences," says physician Dr Tamsin Lewis. "The trials were built to measure weight and cardiometabolic endpoints, not strength and independence at ten years."

TLDR: researchers aren’t saying we should fear GLP-1s. They’re reminding us that the conversation can’t stop at weight loss. Until we know more about the long-term pict

What could muscle loss mean for women's healthspan?

The complication for women is this: muscle loss is already something we’re fighting against. "As we move through midlife and beyond, declining oestrogen naturally accelerates the loss of both muscle and bone. So when GLP-1s enter the chat, they're arriving at a time when preserving both is already becoming harder."

Put simply, many women are entering this stage of life with less biological reserve than they realise: a 2021 review showing that around 30% to 40% of post-menopausal women already have low bone density, while women are roughly four times more likely than men to develop osteoporosis. It’s exactly why protecting muscle becomes even more important.

The concern, she explains, is what happens when these two systems begin to decline together. The combination of muscle and bone loss - known as osteosarcopenia - is where the real risk lies. Losing either system is challenging; losing both at the same time can dramatically affect strength, mobility and independence as we age.

Sounding like a problem for your eighties? We’re urged to think again. “The foundations of how we age are being built decades earlier. We’re no longer just thinking about whether we’ll live longer, but whether we can recover from illness, stay mobile after a fall and continue doing the things that make life independent.”

If the pillars of our independence are being built decades earlier, dare I say it, but it changes how we should think about health. The goal is no longer simply detecting problems when they appear, but identifying the early signals that show how well the body is ageing.

This is where longevity science starts to challenge everything we’ve traditionally been told about measuring health. Grip strength, for example, has emerged as a surprisingly powerful predictor of future health: a simple test that offers a window into overall muscle function, resilience and even survival.

And here’s the slightly wild part: in 2018, a study found that every 10-pound drop in grip strength is associated with a 20% higher risk of all-cause mortality.

Is the Ozempic era redefining 'healthy' all wrong?

If this feature has taught me anything, it’s that longevity experts have a very different definition of a “healthy body” from the one culture is currently celebrating.

​And if I can be honest for a moment, I think many of us are feeling that disconnect. As GLP-1s continue to dominate our FYPs, I can’t help but see the transformations quietly shaping what we think “healthy” should look like in 2026. So after weeks of speaking to the professionals, I found myself wanting one simple answer: if this isn’t it, then what is?

"A healthy body is a capable one," says Lewis. "Strong enough to carry its own life, fit enough to climb stairs and hills without thinking, metabolically steady, well recovered and at ease in itself."

Notice what’s missing? Weight.

When I asked Lewis what she’d tell a woman who wanted to age as well as possible over the next 30 years, her answer was remarkably uncomplicated: build and keep muscle. Train your heart and lungs. Protect your bones through menopause. Sleep well and eat enough protein and enough real food. And regulate your nervous system so your body can actually benefit from everything else you’re doing. “Those are the pillars," she says, “that will compound over thirty years in a way no single intervention can match."

The narrative of a healthy female body in 2026 is this: “A healthy body is a capable one. Strong enough to carry its own life, fit enough to climb stairs and hills without thinking, metabolically steady, well-recovered and at ease in itself. Measure the body by what it can do and what it's made of and you measure the thing longevity actually cares about.”

Rather refreshing, isn’t it. A redefinition so many of us have been waiting for. Not a body measured in dress sizes or kilograms, but in strength, resilience, independence and the ability to keep living life on your own terms for decades to come.

Where do we go from here: more medication or a new definition of health?

By now, I can almost hear the collective sigh: “That’s all very interesting - but what do we actually do with all this information?” Well, here’s where the story takes one final, fascinating turn,

​The fact that scientists are now exploring medications designed to preserve muscle alongside GLP-1s tells us something really important: we’ve finally started paying attention to the part muscle plays in long-term health. Barnes-Lentz is optimistic about these next-generation treatments and says the early data "seems promising". But she also believes we need to be careful not to view them as a shortcut around the foundations of longevity.

"A lot of people don't want to do the hard parts of longevity," she tells me. "Resistance training and eating enough protein offset the majority of the muscle loss we're seeing. Those are still the foundations."

And perhaps that’s the bigger conversation the Ozempic era has opened up. Not whether medication is good or bad - because for many women, GLP-1s are genuinely lifesaving treatments. The quest is what role we want medication like this to play in the future of health. Will it simply help us counteract the consequences of the way we live, or will it sit alongside the basics we already know build resilience: movement, nutrition, sleep and strength?

I wholeheartedly believe the next evolution of women's health isn't about finding another way to become smaller. Maybe it's about becoming smarter about what we choose to protect.

History will likely continue to redefine what a "healthy" woman looks like. But let's make a collective promise: the next version won't be measured by how little she weighs, but by how much strength, resilience and capability she manages to keep.

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