If there's one conversation that could sum up 2026, it has to be the rise (and rise) of the GLP-1. In case you missed it, glucagon-like peptide-1 is a gut hormone that regulates appetite and signals to your body to make insulin.

The synthetic form was originally formulated as a treatment for diabetes - but fast forward a few years, and GLP-1s are being marketed as a weight-loss drug that's very much front and centre of the health and wellness space.

Interestingly, the narrative is shifting slightly away from the obvious impact on weight and appetite and toward the wider benefits they could potentially offer. One emerging conversation focuses on how useful the drugs might be in treating conditions from anxiety and depression to ADHD and perimenopause. They may even be impacting libido, too.

There's a lot we still don't know about the advantages or otherwise of these drugs. But whatever your opinion on the drug (and we can almost guarantee you're either pro or anti; there seems to be very little nuance in the narrative), there's no denying that the anecdotal evidence is fascinating.

Most of the research into the medicines (which you may know as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and so on) thus far has centred on their medical use, with studies (such as this one, published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine) showing advantages such as improved cardiovascular health, better kidney health and function, and some anti-inflammatory benefits. On the other end of the spectrum, the most well-established and documented downsides of GLP1's span gastrointestinal side effects, gallbladder problems, loss of lean muscle, and weight regain after stopping treatment.

As for any wider purported benefits or negatives, the jury still seems to be out - but it's safe to say that the experts are intrigued. So, if you're interested and open to learning more, keep scrolling for everything we know so far, as well as what we don't, too.

In the meantime, our GLP-1 coverage includes explainers on the Ozempic pill side effects, the potential anti-inflammatory heart benefits of GLP-1s and the cultural revolution of weight loss medication, too.

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GLP-1s May Be Affecting Much More Than Appetite – Here’s What We Know So Far, and What’s Still Unclear

What are the potential impacts of GLP-1s beyond weight loss?

GLP-1 drugs have been dominating conversation both in the wellness space and beyond (try having a girls' dinner without someone bringing them up) for a few years now. Since becoming more readily available via private prescriptions and the newly introduced pill form, this shows no sign of waning.

As touched on above, it's clear that there are very real, quantifiable weight-loss benefits, alongside well-documented associated health improvements, too. But recently, the rhetoric has shifted towards a wider discussion about the drugs' advantages for overall health and wellbeing, especially women's health.

"It's important to remember that GLP-1 medicines can absolutely have effects beyond body weight," agrees Dr Sue Kenneally, obesity medicine specialist at Boots Online Doctor. "Depending on the specific medicine and the individual taking it, they can improve blood glucose control and provide cardiovascular and kidney benefits. There is also growing research into their potential role in conditions associated with obesity, including fatty liver disease, some cancers and sleep apnoea."

But what about impacts on things like ADHD, libido and brain function? Well, this is where the water muddies somewhat.

"The honest answer is that GLP-1 medicines, such as semaglutide and liraglutide, and the related dual GIP/GLP-1 medicine tirzepatide, appear to have effects that extend well beyond simply making people eat less and lose weight," notes Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor. "Some of these effects are very well established, particularly improvements in blood glucose, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk in appropriate patients, whereas others, including changes in libido, reward, motivation and possible effects on conditions such as ADHD, are much more preliminary and should not currently be regarded as established therapeutic effects."

How do GLP-1s impact libido?

Let's take a look at libido first. It's no news that this is something that many women, particularly those in midlife, report declining as we age. In fact, studies show that almost half of women report sexual problems - and that's just the ones talking about it.

According to research conducted by the charity The Health Foundation, around 80% of UK GLP-1 users are women. So, could GLP-1s be having an effect here, too?

"In terms of libido, the picture is particularly interesting because GLP-1 medicines could plausibly push sexual desire in either direction," agrees Dr Wylie. "Some people report an increase in libido after losing weight, feeling more comfortable in their body, becoming more physically active and experiencing improvements in diabetes, cardiovascular health, mood and self-esteem."

"On the other hand, there are people who report a marked reduction in sexual desire after starting a GLP-1 medicine, sometimes describing a broader reduction in interest in things that previously felt rewarding. This is not yet considered a firmly established common adverse effect, but it is sufficiently plausible and sufficiently reported that I would take a patient seriously if they described it."

Why do GLP-1s impact libido?

The key point to note here is that these drugs don't simply work in the body - they affect our brains, too.

"The reason GLP-1s can impact things like sex drive and desire is that they're not simply hormones that operate in the gut," shares Dr Wylie. "GLP-1 receptors are involved in parts of the brain concerned with appetite, reward, motivation, satiety, mood and learning, and GLP-1 medicines appear to alter signalling in neural reward pathways, including pathways involving dopamine and serotonin."

Put simply, our desire to eat, have sex, take substances and more can be impacted by the medication, as the reward and pleasure attached to them is dulled, so to speak.

"Food is an obvious example, here," explains Dr Wylie. "Someone may find that the cake, takeaway or alcohol that previously produced a powerful sense of anticipation simply becomes less interesting. The theoretical concern is that this alteration in reward processing might sometimes extend beyond food, potentially affecting other pleasurable activities, including sex."

However, the experts advise that the evidence is very limited and remains inconsistent here.

GLP-1s and ADHD

The effect of GLP-1s on our brain chemistry and reward centre raises an interesting possibility around their potential use for managing neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD. Anecdotally, users have reported a lessening of symptoms such as food 'noise' and addictive tendencies such as alcoholism and drug use.

"The link between GLP-1 use and ADHD is an interesting area of emerging research, although it's important to be clear that GLP-1 medicines are not currently treatments for ADHD and we don't yet have enough clinical evidence to say that they directly affect ADHD symptoms," advises Dr Kenneally.

“Part of the interest comes from the fact that GLP-1 receptors are present in areas of the brain involved in appetite, reward and motivation. GLP-1 medicines can influence appetite and cravings, and some people taking them describe changes and a reduction in what is sometimes referred to as ‘food noise’."

“Because ADHD is also associated with differences in areas such as reward processing and impulse control, researchers are interested in understanding whether there may be any connection between these pathways. However, this is still an emerging field, and we need more research to understand what, if any, relationship exists.”

Dr Wylie agrees, but suggests exercising caution with these claims. "There is some genuine science behind the observation that GLP-1 medicines can influence the brain, but there is not yet sufficient science to say that they improve ADHD," she tells MC UK. "A large systematic review published in 2026 looking at neuropsychiatric outcomes found some potentially interesting associations involving conditions such as binge eating, substance use and neurodegenerative disease, but the certainty of much of the evidence was low."

"In other words, there is a biologically credible hypothesis here, but we are currently a long way from being able to prescribe a GLP-1 for ADHD."

GLP-1s and brain function

As touched on above, these drugs work as much on our brains as our bodies, and there is interesting, albeit limited, research pointing to the efficacy of GLP-1s in reducing the risk of certain brain-related conditions, too.

"There is considerable interest in possible effects of GLP-1s on cognition, neuroinflammation, depression, Parkinson's disease and dementia," shares Dr Wylie. "GLP-1 receptors occur in areas of the brain involved in learning and memory, and laboratory studies suggest effects on inflammation, neuronal survival and synaptic plasticity.

"Some observational research has produced intriguing associations with reduced risks of certain neurological conditions, but observational findings are particularly vulnerable to confounding, and clinical trials have not yet established that GLP-1 medicines prevent dementia or treat neurodegenerative disease. It is quite possible that some apparent neurological benefits will turn out to be secondary to improvements in metabolic health rather than a direct effect of the drug on the brain."

TLDR? Everyone responds differently to GLP-1 medication, and it's important to remember that as it currently stands, all of the above areas of interest are just that: areas of interest, and not proven scientific links. While the experts we spoke to for this piece observe that there is some indication of the links, none have been scientifically proven or observed for long enough to draw a conclusion.

One final note: GLP-1s are, at present, medically approved for people with diabetes or those who meet specific weight-management criteria. If you’re considering taking one and don't meet these guidelines, it’s worth speaking to a healthcare professional to ensure you make an informed decision about what’s right for you.

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