I Swam Every Day Before Work for a Week—The Results Were Improved Sleep, Stronger Arms and a Clearer Mind

I know I’m not alone in admitting that the recent heatwave left me wanting to throw myself into the nearest body of water. But after the immediate relief of a few morning dips, I began to wonder whether swimming could offer something more lasting. What might moving through water every day do for my sleep, strength, stress levels and ability to concentrate?

There was good reason to investigate. A 2018 study found that regular swim training may meaningfully improve cardiorespiratory fitness, exercise capacity and body composition in non-elite swimmers. Further research found that aquatic exercise was also associated with significant reductions in mood and anxiety symptoms.

I have always considered myself a comfortable swimmer rather than a strong one. I can confidently get from one end of a pool to the other, but I have never trained, tracked my lengths or given much thought to my technique. Recently, however, my social feeds have been filled with women learning front crawl, taking up open-water swimming and entering triathlons.

The trend extends beyond my algorithm. Almost 49,500 women registered for an IRONMAN or IRONMAN 70.3 event in 2025, a seven per cent increase year on year, while registrations among women under 30 rose by 36 per cent.

Competitive ambitions aside, I have long been fascinated by the sea swimmers I grew up watching in Brighton. Throughout the year, women of all ages walk towards the water in swimsuits and woolly hats, sometimes hand-in-hand, before disappearing into the English Channel. I have always wondered what physical or psychological reward could make somebody willingly enter the sea in February. Whatever they were getting from those cold-water dips, it appeared to be compelling.

My own experiment began while I was visiting family near Brighton during the heatwave. One morning swim became another and, once I returned to London, I continued the habit at Sea Lanes Canary Wharf, a new 50-metre floating lido at Eden Dock.

I did not record my pace, obsess over my stroke count or approach the week like a serious training block. I quite literally dipped my toe in. But over seven consecutive mornings, I began to understand why swimming has such a devoted following. I noticed changes in my sleep, muscles and concentration, alongside a post-exercise mood boost I had not experienced so distinctly since I started running three years ago.

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Whilst you're here, you may want to check out our guide to the best bikinis and swimwear worth investing in. Don't miss our guides to whether cold water is bad for you , the benefits of ice baths , and the Wim Hof Method , while you're at it.

What I Learned After Swimming Every Day For A Week

What are the benefits of swimming on the body?

Swimming manages to be both gentle and demanding. Water supports the body, reducing some of the load placed on the lower-limb joints, while drag creates resistance every time you pull, kick or change direction.

It's why swimming is often prescribed for athletes with injuries, as water offers a significantly reduced joint loading compared with performing similar movements on land, although faster movement increases muscular effort. Simming is one of the few forms of exercise that provides both cardiovascular and strength benefits while placing very little stress on the joints,” says Dr Nadia Ahmad, founder and medical director of The Weight Care Clinic. “It works multiple muscle groups at the same time, improving cardiovascular fitness, muscle endurance, flexibility and coordination.”

Dr Waqqas Jalil adds: "The shoulders, arms, chest and back pull the body through the water, while the core stabilises it and the lower body powers the kick. One week of leisurely lengths will not visibly build muscle, but it can make underused muscles announce themselves quickly."

Experts do recommend that swimming should not be your only movement, however. Because water supports your weight, it does not provide the same bone-loading stimulus as walking, running or resistance training. A balanced routine should still include weight-bearing and strengthening exercises.

What are the benefits of swimming on the mind?

One of the biggest mental benefits I noticed was how difficult it is to be distracted while swimming. Even when I go for a run, I have been known to read a text at a traffic light or fire off a quick email before setting off. In the pool, that option disappears completely.

“When you swim, your attention naturally moves towards your breathing, your arms and the next length of the pool,” says therapist and social worker Rebecca McBride. “This leaves less space for the argument from yesterday, tomorrow’s deadline or the embarrassing thing you said five years ago.”

That forced break from everyday distractions may be part of the reason swimming can feel so mentally refreshing. A study found that aquatic exercise was associated with improvements in mood, anxiety, depression and psychological wellbeing, although researchers noted that more high-quality evidence is still needed.

McBride adds that swimming can feel therapeutic because it combines steady breathing, repeated movement and the sensation of being supported by water. For me, the biggest difference was much simpler: for the duration of each swim, I could not check my phone, reply to anyone or think about the next task on my list. I just had to keep moving.

How often do you have to swim to see results?

There is no magic number of swimming sessions you need to complete each week. Current UK guidance recommends that adults aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week, alongside muscle-strengthening exercise on at least two days. Smaller amounts still count, particularly when you are just starting out.

“You don’t need to swim long distances to see health benefits,” says Dr Ahmad. “Starting with short sessions and gradually increasing the time and intensity is often the most sustainable approach.”

Dr Jalil agrees that daily swimming is not essential. “Swimming three times a week can still bring strong health benefits,” he says. “Three sessions of around 40 to 50 minutes can provide almost the same total weekly exercise as shorter daily swims. The extra rest days also give the shoulders and muscles more time to recover.”

In other words, consistency matters more than collecting seven consecutive ticks on a calendar. A ten- or 15-minute swim can still be worthwhile, especially when the alternative is doing nothing at all.

What does the science say about swimming every day?

Swimming every day can be healthy, but it is not automatically better than swimming three times a week. Overall volume, intensity, technique and recovery matter more than frequency alone.

“Seven hard sessions can lead to tiredness and shoulder strain,” says Dr Jalil. “Changing strokes, improving technique and keeping some sessions gentle can reduce the chance of injury.”

Swimming can feel low-impact while still placing repetitive demand on the shoulders and upper back, so a daily habit is more sustainable when some swims are short and easy. Pain that changes your stroke, persists or worsens is a sign to stop and seek professional advice rather than protect a streak.

I swam every day for a week – these were my results

Days one to three

I began the challenge while visiting family near Brighton during the heatwave, so I was spoilt by direct access to the sea. The water was unusually warm and, for the first time, I attempted to swim in open water rather than simply bob around within chatting distance of the shore.

There were no neat lengths to count, so I swam for roughly five minutes, rested, then repeated it. Ten minutes sounded almost laughably modest beforehand, but in the water, fighting the movement of the sea and trying to maintain a rhythm, it felt much longer.

I emerged ravenous after each swim. This was hardly a controlled experiment – the heat, my routine and what I ate all played a part – but even those short sessions seemed to work up more of an appetite than my usual dip.

I also slept deeply for all three nights. What I did not experience was any delayed-onset muscle soreness. That is not simply because the water makes you feel “weightless”: buoyancy reduces pressure on the joints, but your muscles are still working against resistance. More likely, my first swims were simply too short and gentle to cause much DOMS.

By day three, swimming no longer felt like a challenge. It had become the best part of my morning.

A post shared by Georgia Brown (@geeleighbee) A photo posted by on

Days four to seven

Back in London, I split the final four swims between my indoor gym pool and Sea Lanes in Canary Wharf. Both felt much colder than the sea, which meant getting in required almost as much effort as the swim itself.

Once I stopped hovering at the edge and actually committed, I found I could swim for longer without needing a break. I set myself a target of ten lengths before work, which sounded very manageable until I was halfway through and wondering how swimmers make it look so relaxed. By the end, I was exhausted!

This was also when the DOMS arrived. My shoulders, upper back and arms all started to ache in that very specific way that confirms you have used muscles you usually ignore. I cannot claim that seven days gave me visibly stronger arms, but they did feel more capable. My stroke became slightly less chaotic, and each length felt a little easier than the one before.

The biggest change, though, was in my concentration. The heat had left me feeling sluggish, and my attention span had been all over the place. After swimming, I returned to my desk feeling noticeably more alert and far less inclined to open 12 tabs and achieve nothing in any of them.

McBride sums it up perfectly: “You come to the pool with the whole day in your head, and you leave it feeling that someone has turned the volume down.”

Georgia swapped the sea for Sea Lanes Canary Wharf when she returned to London - and loved it. (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

My verdict after swimming every day

Of course, one week was never going to transform my fitness, change my body composition or turn me into a competitive swimmer. But I did sleep better, my arms and shoulders worked far harder than I expected, and I felt noticeably more focused when I sat down at my desk.

The biggest surprise was simply how much I wanted to keep going. Swimming gave me a proper workout, but also 20 minutes in which nobody could text, email or ask me for anything. It felt challenging without making me feel like I had something to prove.

Granted, I will not be entering an IRONMAN any time soon, but I have started looking into joining wild swimming communities. And my long-held dream of living by the sea now comes with a very specific future version of me: still swimming in my eighties, wearing a woolly hat and an enormous Dryrobe, and finally understanding exactly what those Brighton sea swimmers knew all along.

Georgia will be reluctant to give up morning swims when the weather turns colder. It's boosted her mood, mental wellbeing, and more. (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

Shop MC-approved swimming kit below:

Nike Swim Ripple-Texture Square-Neck One Piece £54.99 at Nike I wore this Nike swimsuit for several of my morning sessions and found it struck a good balance between feeling supportive and comfortable. The built-in shelf bra, adjustable straps and full lining kept everything comfortably in place during lengths. It is best suited to relaxed or low-impact swims rather than serious race training, but a good investment regardless. Fit-Flip Microfibre Towel £14.99 at Amazon A bulky towel is the last thing I want to carry before work, so this lightweight microfibre option became a practical addition to my swim bag. It packs down into a small mesh pouch, dries noticeably faster than a traditional cotton towel and has a press-stud loop for hanging it up afterwards. I would choose one of the larger sizes for swimming, but it is particularly useful when bag space is limited. Shiseido Sports BB SPF 50+BB Cream £24.65 at Amazon SPF still matters for early-morning outdoor swims, particularly during summer, but I prefer mine to do slightly more than protect my skin. This Shiseido Sports BB Cream combines SPF 50+ with light coverage, which helped brighten and even out my complexion without requiring a full face of make-up afterwards. It is also water-resistant, making it a practical option for open-air swims, although I would still reapply once dry.