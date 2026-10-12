Endo-205 Is Making Headlines as a Potential New Treatment for Endometriosis. Here's What That Actually Means for the Millions of Women Living in Pain

Say the word “treatment” to anyone with endometriosis, and you’ll probably get one of three reactions: one all-too-familiar glaze over the eyes because, honestly, we’ve heard it all before; a weary shrug because, quite frankly, what more can we give; or the cautious, wait, what? Look reserved for the rare piece of endometriosis news that actually carries some weighted hope.
So, you can imagine the collective eyebrow raise when ENDO-205 pulled up to the scene, promising something endometriosis treatment desperately needs: another option.
Why? Because unlike existing treatments that manage symptoms or suppress the hormones that can fuel endometriosis, ENDO-205 is being developed to target the disease more directly, rather than suppressing the hormonal system around it. A non-hormonal treatment designed to go after endometriosis while leaving hormones and ovulation alone? Well, that’ll get our attention. But—and I’ve been around the endometriosis-news block enough times to know better—there’s a rather large asterisk attached.
Let us hold our horses—Endo-205 isn’t an FDA-approved treatment, nor is it something you can ask your GP to prescribe next Tuesday. In March 2026, the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug application, allowing it to move into its first human clinical trial. So, the wheels are now in motion for the five-year study, with Phase 1, led by consultant gynaecologist Dr Lucky Saraswat, expected to begin soon.
Naturally, as your in-house endometriosis reporter, I wanted to get to the root of it, ask all the questions we’re itching to ask, and get the answers from the experts before we all collectively disappear down the dark depths of TikTok. I spoke to Saraswat, alongside other endometriosis specialists, to separate the genuinely exciting stuff from the very important reminder that we’re not quite at the victory parade stage yet.
Spoiler: ladies, we’re one step closer. Albeit a small step. But when you’ve spent years being told to wait, manage, endure and try again, even a tiny move in the right direction feels…significant. Is it the finish line? Absolutely not. But it is movement - and for those of us desperate to see a real win for endometriosis, that matters.
First, Why Isn’t Hormonal Treatment Enough?
Before we unpack ENDO-205, let’s take a quick step back to look at the hormonal-treatment merry-go-round—because if you have endometriosis, chances are you’ve been on it before. So, what do current hormonal treatments actually do, and perhaps more importantly, what don’t they do?
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As Dr Raj Arora, a GP with an interest in women’s health, explains, the hormonal options most commonly used in endometriosis—from the combined pill and progestogen-only treatments such as dienogest and desogestrel, to the hormonal coil and GnRH medications - are all essentially working towards the same goal.
“Endometriosis lesions feed on oestrogen, so by suppressing ovulation and lowering or blocking oestrogen, we can reduce the inflammation, bleeding and pain those lesions cause,” she explains.
Sounds great in theory. But the frustrating reality is that the lesions are still there.
“What’s important to understand is that these treatments manage the environment around the disease rather than the disease itself,” says Arora. That distinction is pretty crucial. “Hormonal treatment can quieten the conditions that allow endometriosis to cause trouble, but it doesn’t necessarily remove the lesions themselves - which is one reason symptoms can return when treatment stops.”
And for many women, even that symptom control isn’t enough. Arora notes that around a quarter to a third don’t get adequate relief, while side effects can make treatment difficult to stick with. Then there’s the not-so-small matter of fertility: hormonal treatments are contraceptive, so they aren’t an option when you’re actively trying to conceive.
So yes, hormones can help. But they don’t work for everyone, and they don’t actually target the disease itself. Which brings us neatly to ENDO-205…
@drnighatarif
ENDO-205 is still investigational. Human testing has been authorised just to check safety not to prove if it can remove lesions, relieve pain or preserve fertility in people with endometriosis The idea is that ENDO-205 peptide could be taken up preferentially by endometriosis tissue, where it may interfere with the Wnt–beta-catenin pathway. This pathway is involved in cell growth, movement, invasion and scar-tissue formation processes that may help endometriosis lesions persist So watch this space ♬ original sound - Nighat Arif
So, What Exactly Is ENDO-205?
In the simplest terms, it’s an experimental, non-hormonal peptide treatment being developed specifically for endometriosis. And if “peptide” sounds like something you’d find on the back of a very expensive skincare bottle, stay with me.
Saraswat explains that a peptide is essentially “a small chain of amino acids” - think of it as a tiny biological message designed to interact with particular cells. The clever bit, at least in theory, is what that message is looking for.
“We know that the endometrium—the lining of the womb—is structurally and functionally different in women with endometriosis,” says Saraswat. “However, that difference is not what ENDO-205 is targeting. The endometriosis cells in the peritoneal cavity have a different microenvironment, which allows the drug to identify them, bind to them and selectively destroy the endometriosis cells.”
Strip away the science for a second: ENDO-205 is designed to recognise features of the environment surrounding endometriosis lesions, allowing it to target them (and hopefully destroy them), rather than simply changing the hormonal environment in which the disease exists. That’s the theory, anyway—and it’s an important distinction. Unlike hormonal treatments, which mainly help manage symptoms by altering hormonal activity, ENDO-205, on the other hand, is designed to go after the lesions themselves
But - and it’s a rather large but—we don’t yet know whether it works in humans. That’s what the clinical trials are for.
“Phase 1 will primarily establish whether the drug is safe and how the body responds to it. If those results are positive, it can then progress to Phase 2 and 3 trials, where we can begin to assess whether it works as a treatment for endometriosis properly. It’s a process that could take around five years.”
As you can see, there’s plenty to be intrigued by here, but it’s far too early to crack open the champagne.
Why Non-Hormonal Treatment Could Be a Game-Changer
Hormonal treatments and I have a complicated relationship. By complicated, I mean we clash. Majorly. We cannot coexist.
And I know I stand in a crowded room. For some women, hormonal treatments aren’t medically suitable; others are trying to conceive, struggling with the side effects or finding that they don’t work well enough to outweigh the cons. Some would rather not take them at all.
Riddle me this: if hormones aren’t an option—or just aren’t working—what happens next?
It’s a question that matters when hormonal treatment remains such a common starting point for endometriosis care. According to Endometriosis UK’s 2026 State of Endometriosis Care report, 80% of women surveyed had been prescribed hormonal contraception for their symptoms before any investigations. Of those women, 55% said they hadn’t discussed what might be causing their symptoms.
For a condition that affects women so differently, that’s a compelling argument for having more options - and for looking beyond hormones alone.
As endometriosis specialist Dr Martin Hirsch explains, “The development of non-hormonal treatments represents one of the most important priorities in endometriosis research.”
“A successful non-hormonal treatment could potentially expand patient choice and support more personalised care,” says Hirsch. “Rather than relying on a relatively small group of hormonal therapies, clinicians might eventually have a broader toolkit that could be tailored to different patient circumstances and disease phenotypes.”
And that right there is a reason we should feel hopeful. A non-hormonal treatment option wouldn’t automatically be better—it would mean more choice. And in a disease as complex and individual as endometriosis, having more options to work could be life-changing. ENDO-205 may be in the very early stages, but that possibility alone is worth paying attention to.
@drjolenebrighten
A peptide for endometriosis is in clinical trials. We’ve been messing with women’s hormones in hopes of controlling this disease, but the disease out smarts us. And then we’ve got the consequences like osteoporosis to contend with. I hope to see more progress in treatments like this. Here’s to hoping 🤞🏽♬ original sound - Dr. Jolene Brighten
So, Could This Actually Change Things for Women With Endometriosis?
In the words of naturopathic endocrinologist Dr Jolene Brighten, "Potentially. But we’re not there yet. ENDO-205 entering human clinical testing is an important milestone, but it doesn’t tell us that the treatment works in humans, shrinks lesions, is safe for widespread use or will ultimately be approved. Those are the questions the clinical trials now have to answer."
And there are plenty of them. "We still need to know whether ENDO-205 is safe, what dose works, whether it actually reduces lesions and symptoms, and whether those benefits last.”
For now, there are more questions than answers. But if those answers eventually come back positive, ENDO-205 could represent something that goes beyond a new name on the treatment list. It could begin to change what women with endometriosis are offered, and what they have to put up with in the absence of anything better.
Because living with endometriosis can mean spending years negotiating with your own body, weighing up treatments that come with their own compromises, and trying to make peace with options that never quite feel like enough. It can mean becoming an expert in your own pain while still waiting for the medical world to catch up.
Right now, we can’t say whether ENDO-205 will make a difference to any of the above. It may not be the answer many of us are hoping for. But the possibility of a treatment that takes a different approach is still worth holding on to, carefully, cautiously, without asking anyone to mistake promise for proof.
For now, we wait. Not because waiting is easy; anyone living with this disease knows it rarely is. But because, for once, there is something new to wait for. And perhaps that, in itself, is where the hope begins.
Shop MC-UK Endometriosis Comfort Edit
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