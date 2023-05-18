It looks like Beyoncé is launching a hair care brand—here's what we know so far

If you've been on Instagram in the last day, then you may have seen rumours swirling around about Beyoncé launching a hair care line, and it's safe to say that we are already getting excited.

It seems as if celebrity beauty brands are taking over at the minute. Take Hailey Bieber's skincare line (opens in new tab), Rhode, which just launched in the UK. Everyone is talking about the products, and after trying them ourselves, we can confirm that they are totally worth the hype.

So, if Beyoncé's own hair is anything to go by, we can expect incredible things from her hair care range.

The singer first shared the news on social media, hinting that her own collection of products might be available soon.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account, Beyoncé could be seen styling her hair at her dressing table, with a range of sample bottles in front of her, that looked like various hair oils (opens in new tab) and conditioners (opens in new tab).

On the last slide, the star wrote: "How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon? Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

Although we don't yet have any information about what products will be available or when they will be launching, we are already counting down the days until we can get our hands on the range.

It seems that we aren't the only ones. Many fans flocked to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Whatever it is...I'm buying it!" Another hilariously wrote: "Take all my money."

Beyoncé, you've done it again.