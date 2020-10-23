PSA: Zara is now selling lingerie and nightwear

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is not a drill, Zara has finally launched lingerie and nightwear, and you can fill your boots for as little as £9.99.

And the high street giant hasn’t done things by halves either, as its Female Gaze collection consists of 91 pieces of luxurious lingerie separates, all crafted in high quality fabrics, designed with comfort in mind.

You can see a sneak peek of it in these intimate portraits, captured by photographer Annemarieke Van Drimmelen, which showcase the delicate briefs, bras and silk pyjamas perfectly.

The collection includes everything you can think of to chill at home, from underwear to nighties, robes and sleeping mask, all designed to bring you maximum comfort, thanks to luxe fabrics such as silk, alpaca, wool, cotton, mixed with light, airy tulles.

You won’t find any uncomfortable lacy underwear here, or garish colours, as they are more of an ‘everyday’ item, designed with the intent of being worn from morning through to night. Think neutral tones of nude, silver grey, soft brown and blush pink, including t-shirts, shirts, knit pieces, cashmere socks and underwear elements.

And yes, you’ll still find the best-selling knitted separates, including bras, shorts and cardigans which we can see ourselves wearing by the fireside this winter.

The collection is available to shop now, with prices starting at £9.99 and going up to £159.