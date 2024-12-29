Do you struggle to find wide-calf boots that fit? I've done the research and found 12 stylish pairs you'll love
From classic black knee-highs to cowboy boots
Have you ever walked into a shoe shop, spotted the perfect knee-high boots, only to discover they just don’t zip up all the way? Oh, the frustration, and yes I’ve been there too. Time and again, I’ve fallen for gorgeous boots, only to have to hide them under wide-leg trousers instead of flaunting them in all their glory, simply because of not finding a pair that is wide enough.
Overall, shopping for clothing that is inclusive in size and isn't only available in the standard size range of UK 8 to 14 has definitely improved. From finding stylish plus-size party wear this festive season to an increasing number plus size brands which make finding wardrobe staples throughout the year much easier, retailers are increasingly more attuned to catering for all. When it comes to footwear and more specifically knee-high boots, there are quite a few options out there but they can be hard to track down. That’s why I’ve carefully curated the best wide-calf and expandable boots for you to shop all in one place.
A classic black boot is a timeless wardrobe essential. Whether it’s slipping them on for office wear or adding that extra height under trousers that almost graze the floor, they’re endlessly versatile. With party season, investing in a knee-high boot that’s perfect for the continued celebrations is a smart choice. With burgundy being the colour we’re all coveting, I’ve included my go-to wide-calf boots to seamlessly style with every outfit.
Shop Best Wide-Calf Boots
Duo boots are my go-to for wide-calf boots. You measure your calf width and length and can choose your exact measurements. They're the closest thing to have a pair made to measure that you can find.
These leather boots in a festive burgundy hue with a sleek thin block heel are the ideal holiday staple. Offered in a wide calf fit to accommodate a range of sizes, they are available in various colours and prints, making them a versatile addition to your seasonal wardrobe.
DuoBoots leads the way in inclusivity with the Freya Knee High Boots, now in bold Black Croc Print — a timeless choice for those seeking a sleek stiletto design. Available in eight calf sizes from 30 cm to 50 cm, they offer a bespoke fit for every silhouette.
With suede reigning as the season's top trend, these suede knee-high boots with subtle cowboy detailing are a must-have. Designed in an Extra Wide EEE Fit Curvy Calf, they provide both comfort and a chic Western inspired flair.
Offered in both wide and extra wide fits with a standard calf, these green leather knee-high boots make a bold statement. With their rich colour, they’re the perfect way to elevate a simple black ensemble or embrace a daring colour-blocked look.
Step into comfort and versatility with these Wide E Fit Curvy Calf wedge boots, designed to provide a secure, sleek fit.
For another sleek wedge boot option, try the Anna Field wedge boots with silver hardware, starting at 16.5 cm calf circumference (size 4).
Embrace the western trend with these extra-wide fit cowboy boots, featuring a sleek faux leather finish.
Vince Camuto is one of my favorites for offering a wide range of wide calf knee-high boots. The chocolate fade boot features an extra-wide calf circumference starting at 16.9 inches, with calf measurements increasing as sizes move from regular to wide and from wide to extra-wide. Available in a variety of colours and materials.
We all need a wellington boot in our wardrobe — why not try the Hunter wide calf boots?
If you haven’t yet discovered the wide calf collection from Dolce Vita, now is the time. The Auggie boot is made from genuine leather with a 15.5” knee-high shaft and a 16.5” calf circumference.
If you're looking for height with ease, these platform knee-high boots are the ideal choice. With a wide calf design, they offer a great fit for any occasion, taking you from day to night effortlessly.
Actor, Model, Host, Fashion Editor, and Activist Hayley Hasselhoff is most recently seen in CBS’s Why Women Kill and is known for her lead role as Amber in ABC’s Huge, created by Winnie Holtzman. She worked as a makeover host and style contributor for ITV’s This Morning and ABC’s Good Morning America.
Hayley has been a contributing editor for Marie Claire UK since 2017, broadening her expertise in fashion and wellness. In 2020, she launched the digital series #SelfCareSundaysWithHH, sharing wellness tips and insights from top experts.
Hayley also hosts the much-loved podcast Redefine You with Hayley Hasselhoff, housed by CBS, where she highlights conversations with industry friends about their ownership of self and prioritising mental wellness.
Known for her activism in mental health awareness, well-being, and equality, Hayley travels globally to mentor and promote positive body image and confidence among young women.
Hayley divides her time between London and Los Angeles.
