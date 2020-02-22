Donatella Versace introduces genderless fashion (but still with plenty of glamour)

The vibe

Last season’s J Lo finale was always going to be a tough act to follow, but Donatella Versace surprised nonetheless with her AW20 collection. First off, she turned the camera on us, the audience. As we sat down, distorted versions of ourselves were reflected in the LED screen behind the catwalk, only to be replaced with hundreds of Donatella heads. Then for the first time, she combined men and womenswear, showcasing a gender fluid collection.

The collection

Donatella said she wanted to highlight both masculinity and femininity in the show, but make no mistake, this didn’t mean she forgot her flamboyant roots. Men and women alike walked down the runway in psychedelic print suits, animal print fun fur coats and neon shorts. There were men with rhinestone-covered shorts, and women with dad blazers.

No one does mini dresses quite like Donatella, and Kendall Jenner, closing the show, proved just that, in a silver sequin number – though Bella Hadid looked equally glam in a lime green version.

The accessories

The bag game was strong this season. There were classic crossbody bags with understated logos, and shoppers with mini bags clipped onto them. Other highlights included giant shades, cocktail rings and platform heels.

The standout piece

Less of a piece, more of a look. Kaia looked like a 70s goddess in a sheer brown mini reflecting the brand’s logo, paired with a faux fur coat and retro shades.