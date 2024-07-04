Trust me, you're going to love this new (affordable) fashion brand
Fashion editor approved
As a fashion editor, my inbox is brimming with new campaigns and launches, but this one really stopped me in my tracks. The brand in question is Urbanic and their designs are seriously cool, surprisingly affordable, and – most importantly – produced using AI to reduce waste.
Upon browsing the site, I immediately spotted a ruffle-adorned top that I thought would be 10 times the actual price tag (it's £22.99). Then, I laid eyes on all the excellent denim, including the most perfect dungarees (which I am wearing below), some crystal-tasselled jeans (which will be dropping soon) and a contemporary take on the classic denim jacket, with cute, short sleeves. I was sold.
I wasn't alone. I spotted several stylish women at brand's London launch last week, including Poppy Delevingne, Aweng Chuol, Anais Gallagher, Leomie Anderson, and Charli Howard – all clad in Urbanic's rhinestone denim and sleek tailoring. The cocktail party, which was co-hosted by Noughties super model Erin Wasson, took place at London's iconic Seashell of Lisson Grove – complete with DJ sets by Mary Charteris and MC Marcus Nasty. Cool, very cool.
The team behind Urbanic is making strides to reduce their environmental impact. The brand is the only clothing in the world that is using artificial intelligence in a 360-degree capacity, increasing accuracy in the predictive model to such a degree that it reduces deadstock to 1%. The brand is also committed to giving back – you can read more about their charitable initiatives here.
A covetable, affordable brand that cares? I'm in love
Our fashion editor's picks:
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
-
This influencer-approved brand is the secret to elevated summer attire
And it’s now available in the UK
By Valeza Bakolli
-
'Dream girl blonde' is the luxe-looking hair aesthetic experts are dubbing this summer's biggest trend
70s-inspired and chic: it's dream girl blonde
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I had my first child at 42, and it was the exact right age
Fortysomething parenting can be late but great
By Catherine Gray