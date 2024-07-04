Trust me, you're going to love this new (affordable) fashion brand

As a fashion editor, my inbox is brimming with new campaigns and launches, but this one really stopped me in my tracks. The brand in question is Urbanic and their designs are seriously cool, surprisingly affordable, and – most importantly – produced using AI to reduce waste.

Upon browsing the site, I immediately spotted a ruffle-adorned top that I thought would be 10 times the actual price tag (it's £22.99). Then, I laid eyes on all the excellent denim, including the most perfect dungarees (which I am wearing below), some crystal-tasselled jeans (which will be dropping soon) and a contemporary take on the classic denim jacket, with cute, short sleeves. I was sold.

Marie Claire UK Fashion Editor Natalie Hughes photographed by Dan Simantov, wearing an Urbanic jumpsuit (Image credit: Dan Simantov

I wasn't alone. I spotted several stylish women at brand's London launch last week, including Poppy Delevingne, Aweng Chuol, Anais Gallagher, Leomie Anderson, and Charli Howard – all clad in Urbanic's rhinestone denim and sleek tailoring. The cocktail party, which was co-hosted by Noughties super model Erin Wasson, took place at London's iconic Seashell of Lisson Grove – complete with DJ sets by Mary Charteris and MC Marcus Nasty. Cool, very cool.

Aweng Chuol, Harley Viera-Newton, Charli Howard, Leomie Anderson and Poppy Delevingne at the Urbanic cocktail party last week (Image credit: Nicky Sims via Getty Images / Urbanic)

The team behind Urbanic is making strides to reduce their environmental impact. The brand is the only clothing in the world that is using artificial intelligence in a 360-degree capacity, increasing accuracy in the predictive model to such a degree that it reduces deadstock to 1%. The brand is also committed to giving back – you can read more about their charitable initiatives here.

A covetable, affordable brand that cares? I'm in love

Our fashion editor's picks: