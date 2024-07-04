Trust me, you're going to love this new (affordable) fashion brand

Natalie Hughes wears Urbanic
(Image credit: Dan Simantov)
As a fashion editor, my inbox is brimming with new campaigns and launches, but this one really stopped me in my tracks. The brand in question is Urbanic and their designs are seriously cool, surprisingly affordable, and – most importantly – produced using AI to reduce waste.

Upon browsing the site, I immediately spotted a ruffle-adorned top that I thought would be 10 times the actual price tag (it's £22.99). Then, I laid eyes on all the excellent denim, including the most perfect dungarees (which I am wearing below), some crystal-tasselled jeans (which will be dropping soon) and a contemporary take on the classic denim jacket, with cute, short sleeves. I was sold.

Natalie Hughes wears Urbanic

Marie Claire UK Fashion Editor Natalie Hughes photographed by Dan Simantov, wearing an Urbanic jumpsuit

(Image credit: Dan Simantov)

I wasn't alone. I spotted several stylish women at brand's London launch last week, including Poppy Delevingne, Aweng Chuol, Anais Gallagher, Leomie Anderson, and Charli Howard – all clad in Urbanic's rhinestone denim and sleek tailoring. The cocktail party, which was co-hosted by Noughties super model Erin Wasson, took place at London's iconic Seashell of Lisson Grove – complete with DJ sets by Mary Charteris and MC Marcus Nasty. Cool, very cool.

Aweng Chuol, Harley Viera-Newton, Charli Howard, Leomie Anderson and Poppy Delevingne at the Urbanic cocktail party

Aweng Chuol, Harley Viera-Newton, Charli Howard, Leomie Anderson and Poppy Delevingne at the Urbanic cocktail party last week

(Image credit: Nicky Sims via Getty Images / Urbanic)

The team behind Urbanic is making strides to reduce their environmental impact. The brand is the only clothing in the world that is using artificial intelligence in a 360-degree capacity, increasing accuracy in the predictive model to such a degree that it reduces deadstock to 1%. The brand is also committed to giving back – you can read more about their charitable initiatives here.

A covetable, affordable brand that cares? I'm in love

Our fashion editor's picks:

Urbanic short-sleeved denim jacket
Urbanic short-sleeved denim jacket

Urbanic denim jumpsuit
Urbanic denim jumpsuit

Urbanic oversized linen blazer
Urbanic linen-blend blazer

Urbanic linen-blend trousers
Urbanic linen-blend trousers

Urbanic embellished jacquard jeans
Urbanic embellished jacquard jeans

Urbanic ruffle floral top
Urbanic ruffle floral top

Urbanic tie-belt waistcoat
Urbanic tie-belt waistcoat

Urbanic straight-leg shorts
Urbanic straight-leg shorts

Urbanic A-line shorts
Urbanic A-line shorts

Urbanic classic blazer
Urbanic classic blazer

Natalie Hughes
Fashion Editor

Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.

