This homeware collaboration is going to brighten up my ‘desk’

Like most people, I think I’ve become obsessed with homeware of late, given that I’m spending all my time indoors right now. I don’t have a dedicated office, so I’ve set up a temporary workspace on my dining room table, and while it’s not perfect, I’ve tried to brighten it up with things like flowers and pretty mugs.

Which is why Anissa Kermiche’s latest vase collection has peaked my interest. The jewellery-turned-homeware designer, best known for her Love Handles vases that have taken over Instagram, has just collaborated with cult shoe brand NODALETO on an exclusive design.

The classic Bulla Corta boots have been transformed into a ceramic vase, designed in three colours: red, black and white. – they are the perfect reflection of Anissa’s tongue in cheek approach to interiors.

Anissa says, ‘During a conversation two years ago, Olivier (artistic director and co-founder) introduced me to the Nodaleto project. I was immediately struck by Julia’s designs and their architectural aspect. The first idea was to integrate a jewellery piece into the show, but it naturally developed into a ceramics project, just as my vases were gaining momentum. The vase is inspired by their signature boots in a deep-seated shape.’

If this collection isn’t quite your style, then I think you’ll be excited to hear about the new printed Love Handles and Jugs Jug, coming out on Easter Sunday (next weekend if you’ve lost track of time, because I have).

Inspired by the beautiful artwork of William Morris, the new prints are all about delicate and feminine florals.