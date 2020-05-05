These Kitri dresses sold out within 24 hours (they’ll be back though)

It seems like lockdown or no lockdown, people can’t get enough of pretty dresses. Case in point: on Sunday 26th April, London brand KITRI launched some new spring styles, including the Maguire Polka Dot Tea Dress and the Nicola Floral Print Tea Dress, which were so popular they sold out in just 24 hours.

However there is some good news, because they are being re-issued especially, and you have until 3pm Thursday 7th May to pre-order yours. They will then be produced, and shipped to you on Monday 18th May, so a pretty quick turnaround.

Shop now: Pre-order: Maguire Polka Dot Tea Dress for £145 from KITRI

It’s not the first time KITRI has come up with sell-out dresses, its green Gabriella dress had a 700-people strong waiting list two years ago, after influencer The Fashion Guitar was spotted wearing it, and last year its pink gingham dress sold out within 48 hours of launching.

Shop now: Pre-order: Nicola Floral Print Tea Dress for £129 from KITRI

It’s easy to see the appeal of the dresses. They have just the right vintage nod without looking dated, and can be worn in a plethora of ways.

I personally love them teamed with a kitten heels if I’m feeling fancy, or a thong sandal if I want a more casual look.

They look equally great with chunky trainers, or with slippers if you just want to be comfy at home.