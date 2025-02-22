The M&S new-in section is full of chic, size inclusive pieces - here's everything I tried on

They say you shouldn’t play favorites, but over the past two years, Marks & Spencer has truly elevated its fashion game. From collaborating with icons like Sienna Miller and Bella Freud to deliver bestselling contemporary partywear and knitwear, to partnering with cultural treasures like Ian Wright on a headwear collection that reflects his signature style, M&S has been on an undeniable winning streak. And I, for one, have been loving every moment of it—especially knowing that so many of their pieces are size-inclusive, making their collections accessible to more people.

Recently, I visited Marks & Spencer’s flagship store at Marble Arch to explore their ‘New In’ range, and as always, I wasn’t disappointed. During winter, I gravitate toward separates instead of dresses, as they offer the flexibility to layer and experiment with capsule pieces to curate a strong, minimal autumn/winter wardrobe. If there’s one thing Marks & Spencer excels at, it’s creating elevated, smart-casual minimalist staples that make this process effortless.

Right now, their website boasts over 545 New In items, including everything from cashmere vests and tailored pinstriped co-ords to bold animal print skirts and reversible quilted jackets. Here are a few of my favorite picks—available now for you to shop!

Everything I Tried On at M&S This Week:

1. Animal Print Round Neck Mini Shift Dress £35 at M&S As an animal print connoisseur, I was immediately drawn to this zebra print mini shift dress. I don’t think zebra print is talked about as much as it should be, so I’m glad that M&S have stocked up on a few head-turning prints for this Winter. It’s a versatile, playful piece that can be worn during the warmer months, however for this weather I’d pair this with a black roll neck number underneath, alongside some opaque black tights and thigh high black boots for a 60’s feel. I’ve paired the dress here with a pair of M&S Bow Wedge Slingback flats. The sizing goes up to a 24.

2. Pinstripe Pleat Front Wide Leg Trousers £45 at M&S I’m a total fiend for a modern twist on classic tailoring, so the moment this pinstriped masterpiece caught my eye, I didn’t hesitate - I made a beeline for the pieces, practically sprinting across the shop floor as if my life depended on it. I love the slightly cinched silhouette the longline waistcoat gives - gently hugging my curves yet still providing excess room for comfort. The wide legged trousers are high waisted, with front pleats for flowing movement. I paired the outfit with a pair of woven block heels and this timeless chocolate suede grab bag with silver hardware. Both pieces are available up to a size 24.

3. Leather Belted Single Breasted Trench Coat £399 at M&S Jaeger has knocked it out of the park with this on-trend leather belted beige trench coat with a patent finish. The buttery-soft leather coat comes with an adjustable tie belt which cinches me in at the waist, and I adore the oversized pockets which add a modern and elevated twist to the piece. I wore this piece with a pair of white square toe ballet pumps which can be found in stores - again - leaning slightly into the 60’s aesthetic. The trench coat is available up to a size 20.

4. Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans £39.50 at M&S Horseshoe jeans are the hottest denim silhouette of the season and this offering from M&S takes ‘structure’ to a whole new level. The jeans are a mid-level rise and offer a relaxed, stretched fit, yet keeps its head-turning angular shape. I am in love with how these jeans shape my legs, and they look amazing with these leopard print boots and cropped jacket. The jeans are available up to a size 24.

5. Pure Merino Wool Knitted V-Neck Dress £150 at M&S An ideal piece for the winter season, the Jaeger Merino wool knitted dress is an ideal piece with a loose enough silhouette that can be dressed up or down. It’s a slouchy column fit that runs slightly oversized, I’m a size 18/20 and I am wearing a size large here for reference. I styled the fit with their Toteme-inspired bestselling Whipstitch scarf and the canvas tote bag. Pair with a slim belt for a cinched in look, or wear loose for a super comfortable look. The piece goes up to a size extra large, which could accommodate up to a UK size 22/24.

6. Textured V-Neck Relaxed Knitted Vest £22.50 at M&S A cozy knitted vest is a staple for the coming season ahead, and I wanted to mix it up by opting for a bright colour instead of your usual neutral cozy colours. I love the ribbed, relaxed fit which can be worn with an assortment of different pieces; whether it’s a suede pencil skirt like I’ve worn here, or a pair of straight legged jeans and chelsea boots. I opted to wear the vest on its own, but I can envision wearing this over a crisp white shirt and a pair of baggy stonewash jeans and silver pumps for a smart-casual vibe. I’m wearing a large here, and the vest is available up to an extra large.