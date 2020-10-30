The romantic tribute Fergie had added to her wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There is a long tradition of royal brides adding subtle and hidden symbols to their wedding dresses. Princess Eugenie had a message embroidered in her gown, while Kate Middleton added one to her sleeves, and Meghan Markle’s dress might have been understated, but her veil was simply full of significance.

Now I thought I’d take a look back at Sarah Ferguson’s wedding day to Prince Andrew, and see how she chose to pay homage to her new and existing families.

Firstly, she interestingly didn’t wear a tiara, even though it’s tradition for royal brides to do so, and it’s not like they’re not spoiled for choice.

She wore a floral crown made of her future husband’s favourite flowers, gardenias, to enter the church, though when she left it, she swapped it for a tiara, to symbolize her entrance in the royal family.

Next up, the dress itself was quite significant. According to the LA Times, the dress, by London designer Lindka Cierach, was beaded with the bees and thistles of the bride’s coat of arms.

She also added elements to honour her new husband: anchors and waves as a nod to his position in the Royal Navy, were embroidered on the train, alongside his monogram, a large A.

Finally, she also had four S’s, for her name, made out of beads on her pearl-embellished bodice.