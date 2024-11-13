The Bridget Jones 4 trailer confirms this heartbreaking fan theory

Watch it at your own peril

Bridget Jones 4
The fourth Bridget Jones film, titled Mad About the Boy, is on its way to us.

In fact, it's closer than ever, with the first official trailer having dropped on 12 November.

But — and stop reading if you haven't seen the first three films or if you're feeling particularly emotional today — the trailer has confirmed some really bad news for fans of the franchise.

Just like in Helen Fielding's 2013 novel, the character of Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth), whom Bridget (Renée Zellweger) married in the third film, has died four years before the film's narrative begins. Early on in the trailer, it's revealed that Mark exists only in Bridget's memories with him, and she's soon called a "widow with two wonderful children."

Indeed, her character is now a single mum to two little ones.

But of course, this film remains a comedy, and a sad Bridget is soon told by her delightfully sweary friend Shazzer (Sally Phillips) to "get laid."

That's where some new love interests come into play: One Day's Leo Woodall as Roxster, and Love Actually's Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr. Wallaker.

And for fans of the rather dicey Daniel Cleaver, Hugh Grant's iconic character will in fact be returning to the rom-com series. At one point in the trailer, Daniel tells a four-year celibate Bridget: "You're effectively a nun. A very, very naughty nun." Some things never change, eh?

This new instalment of the beloved franchise is its most star-studded yet, as it also features Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings, Isla Fisher, and Jim Broadbent, who plays Bridget's dad and quotes Harry Styles in the trailer.

In short, this film seems like a real winner, and we'll certainly be racing to the cinema to catch it when the time comes.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is out in cinemas on 12 February, and will also be streaming on Peacock in the U.S. starting 13 February (Galentine's Day!).

