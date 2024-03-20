The 9 key looks from the Spring/Summer runways to inspire your new-season style
Think statement florals, elegant lace and sleek tailoring
This season, expect the unexpected. There are florals, but not as you know them; at Chanel, Virginie Viard plants a fluro bouquet, while Sportmax's blooms are rooted in modern technology. Dresses are simple in silhouette but elevated by fringing, patchwork, lacework and transparencies at Prada, Dior and Fendi.
A basic T-shirt? Not quite. Loewe's is cut from the finest leather, prompting a second (and third) glance. As for tailoring, Hermès makes a case for the off-duty suit, proposing relaxed proportions in a typically compelling way.
These nine looks may have debuted on the runway but they're ultra wearable in real life; let us show you how.
BY A THREAD
Miuccia Prada consistently creates what women want to wear, and this liberally embroidered and embellished dress is no exception. Since the fringing comes to life with a little movement, it's the perfect party piece – especially if there is dancing involved.
LONG LACE
On the runway, this gossamer-light dress was styled with chunky, lace-up boots. Maria Grazia Chiuri included The Crucible on her SS24 moodboard, which accounted for the wonderfully witchy mood.
TECHNO BLOOM
Floral prints don't come more futuristic than those printed on Sportmax's SS24 dress. The designer worked with artist Kristof Kintera, whose 'Postnaturalia' series depicted flowers emerging from smashed-up circuit boards – a comment on the digital anxiety we're all experiencing, and a beautiful one at that.
DENIM BLUES
A shirt dress with utilitarian edge is a new-season staple, not least because it can be styled in a multitude of ways. Here are two ideas: layer a silk tank beneath and add slingbacks, or button it to the top and finish with ballet flats.
RELAXED CHIC
A summer suit is always a good idea, especially when the proportions are a little exaggerated, as seen at Hermès. The length of the vest and slouch of the trousers lend a totally modern spin, as does the addition of leather flats. Take cues from the runway and match your pedicure to your sandals.
POP FLOWERS
"Florals, for Spring?" We've heard that pointed question many times but the power of a head-to-toe print is undeniable—especially florals. For SS24 Virginie Viard was inspired by Villa Noailles, a modernist mansion in Hyeres and presented a Provencal style collection packed with candy-coloured hues and stripes. This neon floral print feels fresh and, for maximum impact, can be worn together as a suit or kept classic with simple separates such as a stalwart white T-shirt or slouchy blue denim.
ART COLLECTION
For evening, eschew a diaphanous dress for something sleekly tailored. Fendi's strapless style is a modern take on the patchwork pieces Karl Lagerfeld showed for the house's 1999 collection. You can always count on Kim Jones for excellent references.
BERMUDA TRIANGLE
Jonathan Anderson elevates the humble T-shirt and short for Loewe's SS24 collection, reimagining them in fine, raw-edged leather. Let these pieces be the focus of your look by keeping hair slicked back and jewellery minimal.
THE TEAM:
Video Director and Editor: Alexandre Gamot
Photographer: Guillaume Millet
Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière
Model: Loka Lindarëgard at @fordmodelsparis
Make-up: Phophie Mathias at @wiseandtalented
Hair: Roberto Pagnini at @airportagency
Photographer Assistant: Jauris Bardoux
Fashion Assistants: Yamima Alexander & Charlotte Wagner
Casting: Barbara Blanchard Casting
Location: Salle Labrouste
This story was originally produced by Florence Deladrière for Marie Claire International" @marieclaireinternational
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
