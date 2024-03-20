The 9 key looks from the Spring/Summer runways to inspire your new-season style

This season, expect the unexpected. There are florals, but not as you know them; at Chanel, Virginie Viard plants a fluro bouquet, while Sportmax's blooms are rooted in modern technology. Dresses are simple in silhouette but elevated by fringing, patchwork, lacework and transparencies at Prada, Dior and Fendi.

A basic T-shirt? Not quite. Loewe's is cut from the finest leather, prompting a second (and third) glance. As for tailoring, Hermès makes a case for the off-duty suit, proposing relaxed proportions in a typically compelling way.

These nine looks may have debuted on the runway but they're ultra wearable in real life; let us show you how.

BY A THREAD

Crystal and chain hand embroidered fringe dress, shorts, belt, mules, Prada (Image credit: Guillaume Millet / Marie Claire International)

Miuccia Prada consistently creates what women want to wear, and this liberally embroidered and embellished dress is no exception. Since the fringing comes to life with a little movement, it's the perfect party piece – especially if there is dancing involved.

LONG LACE

Cotton guipure dress, bralette and panties, ring, boots, Christian Dior (Image credit: Guillaume Millet / Marie Claire International)

On the runway, this gossamer-light dress was styled with chunky, lace-up boots. Maria Grazia Chiuri included The Crucible on her SS24 moodboard, which accounted for the wonderfully witchy mood.

TECHNO BLOOM

Cady dress with floral print and coral embroidery, heels, Sportmax (Image credit: Guillaume Millet / Marie Claire International)

Floral prints don't come more futuristic than those printed on Sportmax's SS24 dress. The designer worked with artist Kristof Kintera, whose 'Postnaturalia' series depicted flowers emerging from smashed-up circuit boards – a comment on the digital anxiety we're all experiencing, and a beautiful one at that.

DENIM BLUES

Cotton canvas shirt dress, silk crepe tank top, belt, Max Mara, necklace, Goossens (Image credit: Guillaume Millet / Marie Claire International)

A shirt dress with utilitarian edge is a new-season staple, not least because it can be styled in a multitude of ways. Here are two ideas: layer a silk tank beneath and add slingbacks, or button it to the top and finish with ballet flats.

RELAXED CHIC

Wool canvas vest and double zipper trousers, mixed lamb knit brassiere, sandals, Hermès (Image credit: Guillaume Millet / Marie Claire International)

A summer suit is always a good idea, especially when the proportions are a little exaggerated, as seen at Hermès. The length of the vest and slouch of the trousers lend a totally modern spin, as does the addition of leather flats. Take cues from the runway and match your pedicure to your sandals.

POP FLOWERS

Neoprene printed jacket, re-embroidered by Lesage, matching neoprene pants, slingback flats, Chanel (Image credit: Guillaume Millet / Marie Claire International)

"Florals, for Spring?" We've heard that pointed question many times but the power of a head-to-toe print is undeniable—especially florals. For SS24 Virginie Viard was inspired by Villa Noailles, a modernist mansion in Hyeres and presented a Provencal style collection packed with candy-coloured hues and stripes. This neon floral print feels fresh and, for maximum impact, can be worn together as a suit or kept classic with simple separates such as a stalwart white T-shirt or slouchy blue denim.

ART COLLECTION

Knit bustier dress, gloves, Fendi, necklace, Goossens, sandals, Christian Louboutin (Image credit: Guillaume Millet / Marie Claire International)

For evening, eschew a diaphanous dress for something sleekly tailored. Fendi's strapless style is a modern take on the patchwork pieces Karl Lagerfeld showed for the house's 1999 collection. You can always count on Kim Jones for excellent references.

BERMUDA TRIANGLE

Boxy fit leather t-shirt, leather shorts, Loewe, necklace, Goossens (Image credit: Guillaume Millet / Marie Claire International)

Jonathan Anderson elevates the humble T-shirt and short for Loewe's SS24 collection, reimagining them in fine, raw-edged leather. Let these pieces be the focus of your look by keeping hair slicked back and jewellery minimal.

THE TEAM:

Video Director and Editor: Alexandre Gamot

Photographer: Guillaume Millet

Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière

Model: Loka Lindarëgard at @fordmodelsparis

Make-up: Phophie Mathias at @wiseandtalented

Hair: Roberto Pagnini at @airportagency

Photographer Assistant: Jauris Bardoux

Fashion Assistants: Yamima Alexander & Charlotte Wagner

Casting: Barbara Blanchard Casting

Location: Salle Labrouste

This story was originally produced by Florence Deladrière for Marie Claire International" @marieclaireinternational