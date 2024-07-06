Andrea's It-List: 6 Wimbledon-approved pieces for the chicest summer ever
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
Next week I'm off to Wimbledon and am in outfit planning mode for one of my favourite days out of the summer. Tenniscore is still a key trend, so I'm sure they'll be plenty of preppy staples and all-white looks on display. I might nod to the trend, but I'll be opting for a more classic take on tennis dressing with a shirt dress or polished tailoring. One thing you can pretty much predict will happen at some point during the afternoon is rain. So I'll be taking my trench just in case. This double breasted classic from & Other Stories fits nicely oversized with storm flaps front and back and perfectly compliments my Fendi cat eye sunglasses and clutch bag. Read on for my other outfit inspiration.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
The white linen suit is a Wimbledon classic and the ultimate summer statement piece too. This lightweight relaxed Nadine Marabi blazer and trouser combo is a great investment buy - timelessly chic with a slightly oversized silhouette. The only accessories I’ll be pairing it with is a pop of red lipstick and my pearl earrings.
I have a thing for the butter yellow trend and I’m a huge waistcoat fan too, so this tailored vest and pants combine my two favourite trends for summer. The top tapers nicely at the waist which is balanced perfectly by the wide-leg trousers. I wore them recently as a set for a wedding, but they’re versatile separates too. The waistcoat pairs well with jeans and the pants are great with a simple white T-shirt.
Thanks to Zendaya and Challengers, preppy knits and tennis core isn’t going anywhere. I’m won’t be slipping into a pleated tennis skirt anytime soon but this Ralph Lauren dress is a perfect nod to the trend that I’ll wear countless times for summer parties and office events alike.
I love a good panama hat which I've been wearing for decades to instantly elevate my favourite summer outfits. I'm quite picky about choosing good quality versions which will last and are traditionally hand woven in Ecuador. I lost my favourite wide-brim Liberty one last year but recently found this great replacement with a cute grostrain ribbon from The White Company.
A good blue striped poplin shirt is a key capsule item you won't regret buying. I wear this boxy version by Hommegirls untucked at the weekend with shorts or boyfriend jeans, but it makes a strong contender for my Wimbledon outfit of choice tucked into my favourite wide-leg white jeans and paired with classic cream wedges.
I recently chose this front pleated midi dress in black from ME+EM for a business trip, and I've already worn it to the office, an award ceremony and to a friend’s birthday too. It’s bold but versatile and the pleats and dart detail on the sleeve make it truly unique. I almost got it in orange, which is the ultimate high-impact dress for any summer occasion.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Here at MC HQ, the fashion team have been rounding up their pay day picks for the season - those key items to invest in now and wear forever. From Lily's alternative workwear trousers to Penny's ultra-chic Massimo Dutti dress and Natalie's must-have floral mesh flats, the selection covers occasionwear dresses, accessories, and even a handbag (or two). Thanks to our brilliant Fashion Writer Sofia Piza, everyone's ultimate picks are neatly collated in one place. From summer holidays to office power dressing in the sun, check out our fashion team's curated edit now.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
