Andrea's It-List: 6 Wimbledon-approved pieces for the chicest summer ever

Next week I'm off to Wimbledon and am in outfit planning mode for one of my favourite days out of the summer. Tenniscore is still a key trend, so I'm sure they'll be plenty of preppy staples and all-white looks on display. I might nod to the trend, but I'll be opting for a more classic take on tennis dressing with a shirt dress or polished tailoring. One thing you can pretty much predict will happen at some point during the afternoon is rain. So I'll be taking my trench just in case. This double breasted classic from & Other Stories fits nicely oversized with storm flaps front and back and perfectly compliments my Fendi cat eye sunglasses and clutch bag . Read on for my other outfit inspiration.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: Future)

Here at MC HQ, the fashion team have been rounding up their pay day picks for the season - those key items to invest in now and wear forever. From Lily's alternative workwear trousers to Penny's ultra-chic Massimo Dutti dress and Natalie's must-have floral mesh flats, the selection covers occasionwear dresses, accessories, and even a handbag (or two). Thanks to our brilliant Fashion Writer Sofia Piza, everyone's ultimate picks are neatly collated in one place. From summer holidays to office power dressing in the sun, check out our fashion team's curated edit now.

(Image credit: Future)