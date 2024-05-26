Andrea's It-List: 6 dresses to get you through any occasion
What do you wear to a garden party at Buckingham Palace? I admit, I was pretty daunted by the ‘day dress and hat’ dress code when I got my first invitation this month to celebrate the creative industries.
What I wish I’d known in the panic fuelled days before is that minus the hat, ‘day dress’ just translates to an elegant summer midi or maxi (think vibrant florals or a pop of colour), with flat sandals, wedges or block heels you can navigate wet grass in for 3 hours. I opted for this classic white structured dress (with all important pockets) and upcycled cropped jacket combo by Alice and Olivia. Together, they were just on the right side of statement dressing while demure enough to meet the King. They’re also suitably versatile to wear separately for a host of other alfresco events, work soirees and rooftop parties this summer season and beyond. Read on for some other great garden party looks I’m loving.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
This printed linen dress from Jigsaw is one of the most hard working items in my wardrobe right now. Easy to dress up with a pair of sandals and statement earrings, it’s smart enough for the office but can be dressed down at the weekend with ballet flats or sandals.
Butter yellow is the colour of the season and this floor length style is a real head turner. I'd style it with an oversized linen blazer with rolled up sleeves and kitten heels to give it an elegant yet contemporary feel.
Ulla Johnson is my go-to for beautiful designs that are completely timeless. The statement ruffle detail at the neckline of this dress means it requires minimal styling, too. Just add simple, block-heel sandals.
The last thing you want to be doing at a party is fussing around with concealing bra straps, which is why the Nadira dress is a Reformation favourite. The structured bodice is great for support and the tie straps ensure the perfect fit.
The Ghost Delphine dress is a classic. The bias cut and fluted hem make it incredibly flattering on all body shapes, which is great as they offer an inclusive size range.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
This week over at Marie Claire HQ we’re all swooning over the exclusive new Jigsaw x Roksanda capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2024. Featuring sweeping silk dresses, soft trouser suits and Roksanda’s signature colour blocking, this is a collection of elegant statement pieces that transcend seasonal trends. There are so many incredible pieces in this collection that are perfect for summer events, but my favourite is this luxurious knotted plisse maxi dress featuring a hand painted watercolour print.
