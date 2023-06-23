A guide to the best women's watches under £5,000

A classic luxury designer watch, once unobtainable for most, is now closer to reach thanks to a host of watch brands spending their time on the more affordable end of the market. Household names, including Cartier, Rolex and Breitling are shifting the focus to clean design and quality materials, creating a host of options under £5k.

But with a plethora of new models released yearly, where is the best place to start with finding one for yourself? It all comes down to your own personal taste, says Lauren Virk, buyer at the UK's largest luxury watch retailer, Watches of Switzerland. "When considering which timepiece to choose under £5k, it’s imperative you do your research and that you stay true to your own style and needs," Virk tells Marie Claire UK.

"There is a lot of information out there that can guide you in multiple directions and it can be overwhelming, so the main questions I would consider are: do you want a quartz or mechanical timepiece? Do you want a bracelet or a strap? Do you want an everyday timepiece, something a bit sportier, or something to simply make a statement? Something that suits your lifestyle can answer a lot of these questions, so take your time, answer these honestly, and you will choose wisely."

"Look out for the details," she adds. With most luxury watches at this price point, quality comes as standard, thanks to the considered craftsmanship and individual movements (the technical beating heart of the watch) so the best way to know what you like is to get hands-on.

"Timepieces can appear very different on the wrist—especially if you are unsure what size to go for, and remember that a luxury timepiece should spark an emotional connection—listen to your first initial reaction," she adds.

"It’s a competitive price bracket and therefore the client is almost spoilt for choice. We have seen a resurgence in women’s pieces and a demand in the industry. The craftsmanship of luxury timepieces is something to marvel over, and each brand has its own aesthetic cues, quirks and iconic codes, and although you may not be a horology expert, a timepiece can offer a function you may find yourself never knowing how you lived without."

Hermès

Hermès Cape Cod 31mm small stainless steel and leather watch £2,570 at Net-A-Porter No-one does understated elegance quite like Hermès, and there is no better example than the Cape Cod watch. Distinctive for its double strap, stitched to the same high standards as its handbags, this piece has consistently imbued watchmaking with a dose of Parisian chic since its first appearance in 1991.

Longines

Longines Hydroconquest 32mm Ladies Watch Mother Of Pearl £1,850 at Watches of Switzerland Longines draws on its watchmaking expertise, stretching back almost 20 years, for this piece exclusive to the Watches of Switzerland group. Epitomising classic codes in a juxtaposition of stainless steel and yellow gold, subtle diamond dots in place of hour markers prove you don’t have to rule out the dazzle at this price point.

Rolex

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 28 £4,650 at Goldsmiths Classic Rolex design details unite in the elegant Rolex Oyster Perpetual. The watch, crafted in Rolex’s signature Oystersteel—a particularly resistant unique steel alloy developed by the brand—comes with the classic flat three-pink link bracelet, while a delicate sunray pink dial is feminine without being girlish.

Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer Carrera Date 36mm Ladies Watch Green £2,750 at Goldsmiths Green is a dominating watch trend right now, and this sunray brushed pastel on the Tag Heuer Carrera Date is one of the nicest takes we’ve come across. It’s a colourful foil for the comfortable, ergonomic design, which nods to the sporty heritage of the model originally launched to measure speeds in a car race.

Breitling

Breitling Navitimer Automatic 35 Stainless Steel £4,350 at Watches of Switzerland Breitling is doing wonderful things with its women’s watches output at the moment, incorporating vintage accents and cool offbeat touches to otherwise classic designs. We particularly love the copper dial on the aircraft-inspired Navitimer model, offset by a beaded bezel in stainless steel.

Cartier

Cartier Tank Française 25.7mm small stainless steel watch £3,550 at Net-a-Porter You’ll never regret investing in a Cartier Tank, which has been loved since its first appearance in 1917 when its square silhouette made a refreshing antidote to the more typical round-faced watch dials. This Française model, in stainless steel, offers a sporty and wearable in.