Trending:

20 of the most stylish women’s watches for 2021

Kate McCusker
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • So you’ve decided that you’re going to invest in one of the season’s best women’s watches. You’ve had a moon-eyed browse of the best designer watches, decided what you do and don’t like, but you’re still a little lacking on the inspiration front. Congrats – you’ve come to the right place.

    Finding the right watch isn’t an easy task. Whether you’re a non-watch wearer wanting to invest for the first time, or you’ve a longterm love for a particular style or brand and can’t find a new one that quite measures up.

    Like the best designer handbags or a great pair of shoes, a watch can elevate even the simplest of outfits into a polished, put-together ensemble. But it can also be one of the most meaningful accessories – one that you buy in the hope of passing on as an heirloom.

    Or maybe not. At the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s a growing trend for functionality over sentimentality when it comes to the best women’s watches. Smart watches are only increasing in popularity; with many preferring their watch with a side of step counting and life-admin managing.

    But whatever it is that you’re looking for in a watch, we’ve got you covered –from classic time-pieces, to new season trendsetters and smartwatches with all the bells and whistles.

    Women’s smart watches

    Whether or not you’re of the old guard belief that a watch should do no more than look pretty and tell time, there’s no denying that smartwatches are going from strength to strength. Whether you’re looking to track your daily activity, check your emails on the go, or get your sleep schedule in check, these days smartwatches can just about do it all. (If only they could run the 10k for you, too.) Add your best workout clothes for full effect.

    Fitbit Sense – £299.99 | Fitbit

    View Now

    Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Stainless Steel Mesh – £199 | Fossil

    View Now

    Gold watches

    Just as the best gold jewellery is having a moment, so are gold watches. From pretty mesh bands to fine bracelet bands, you can hardly move for brands offering classic gold watches to match your favourite stacking rings, bracelets and necklaces at the moment. And while it may seem like just another passing trend owing to its current popularity, we have it on good authority that gold watches are one accessory with a trend transcending appeal.

    Mesh Gold-Tone watch – £169 | Citizen 

    View Deal

    Rado True Thinline Les Couleurs™ Le Corbusier watch – £1,820 | Rado

    View Now

    Scroll down for more of the best watches for women to shop in 2021.

    This is an image 1 of 16

    Leather Two-Hand Watch – £179 | Emporio Armani

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 2 of 16

    Baume 10603 watch – £450 | Baume & Mercier

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 3 of 16

    LTR Eco-Drive Mesh Bracelet watch – £169 | Citizen

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 4 of 16

    Chanel Premiere Velours 18ct Gold Black Rubber Strap Watch – £3600 | Ernest Jones

    Buy it now!
    Carlie Mini Automatic Stainless Steel Mesh Watch
    This is an image 5 of 16

    Carlie Mini Automatic Stainless Steel Mesh Watch – £179 | Fossil

    Buy it now!
    Classics Carée Ladies Watch Frederique Constant
    This is an image 6 of 16

    Classics Carée Ladies Watch – £650 | Frederique Constant

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 7 of 16

    Diamond Analogue Watch – £119 | Guess

    Buy it now!
    Hugo Boss Beige-gold effect watch
    This is an image 8 of 16

    Beige-gold effect watch – £159 | Hugo Boss

    Buy it now!
    Best women's watches – Eliros Date 40mm watch from Maurice Lacroix
    This is an image 9 of 16

    Eliros Date 40mm watch – €695 | Maurice Lacroix

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 10 of 16

    Pyper Gold-Tone Leather Watch – £149 | Michael Kors

    Buy it now!
    Mondaine Classic leather watch
    This is an image 11 of 16

    36 mm Black Leather Watch – £209 | Mondaine

    Buy it now!
    Rado True Automatic Diamonds watch
    This is an image 12 of 16

    True Automatic Diamonds watch – £1,865 | Rado

    Buy it now!
    Swarovski Stella watch
    This is an image 13 of 16

    Stella watch – £250 | Swarovski

    This is an image 14 of 16

    1983 Goldenshijian watch – £58 | Swatch

    Buy it now!
    Thomas Sabo Unisex gold watch
    This is an image 15 of 16

    Code TS watch – £239 | Thomas Sabo

    Buy it now!
    best women's watches – Audemar Piguet Millenary 18k rose gold watch
    This is an image 16 of 16

    Millenary Hand-Wound watch – £29,100 | Audemars Piguet

    Reading now

    Popular fashion stories