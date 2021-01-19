Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So you’ve decided that you’re going to invest in one of the season’s best women’s watches. You’ve had a moon-eyed browse of the best designer watches, decided what you do and don’t like, but you’re still a little lacking on the inspiration front. Congrats – you’ve come to the right place.

Finding the right watch isn’t an easy task. Whether you’re a non-watch wearer wanting to invest for the first time, or you’ve a longterm love for a particular style or brand and can’t find a new one that quite measures up.

Like the best designer handbags or a great pair of shoes, a watch can elevate even the simplest of outfits into a polished, put-together ensemble. But it can also be one of the most meaningful accessories – one that you buy in the hope of passing on as an heirloom.

Or maybe not. At the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s a growing trend for functionality over sentimentality when it comes to the best women’s watches. Smart watches are only increasing in popularity; with many preferring their watch with a side of step counting and life-admin managing.

But whatever it is that you’re looking for in a watch, we’ve got you covered –from classic time-pieces, to new season trendsetters and smartwatches with all the bells and whistles.

Women’s smart watches

Whether or not you’re of the old guard belief that a watch should do no more than look pretty and tell time, there’s no denying that smartwatches are going from strength to strength. Whether you’re looking to track your daily activity, check your emails on the go, or get your sleep schedule in check, these days smartwatches can just about do it all. (If only they could run the 10k for you, too.) Add your best workout clothes for full effect.

Gold watches

Just as the best gold jewellery is having a moment, so are gold watches. From pretty mesh bands to fine bracelet bands, you can hardly move for brands offering classic gold watches to match your favourite stacking rings, bracelets and necklaces at the moment. And while it may seem like just another passing trend owing to its current popularity, we have it on good authority that gold watches are one accessory with a trend transcending appeal.