Toteme is launching jewellery and it's chic AF

No one blends minimalism with bold yet timeless architectural pieces quite like TOTEME, my go-to for achieving (or trying to at least) Scandi chic.

But there was always something missing, that little finishing touch if you will. Until now. Because the label are launching jewellery and it's everything you might expect, and more.

Never ones to cave into transient trends, they bring us a collection of statement and discreet pieces that manage to tick off this season's biggest trends while effortlessly slot into your everyday, forever wardrobe.

The collection comes in two stories: a fashion collection featuring bangles and chokers in sculptured shapes and monochrome tones, as well as a fine jewellery range consisting of fine pieces in 18k recycled gold, diamonds and gold plated brass.

“Jewellery has always had an emotional resonance for me, with some of my most treasured items comprising understated vintage pieces that I wear every I day. The inspiration for this new jewellery line came from my ongoing desire for everyday elegance, with functional yet refined pieces. Being able to translate the powerful simplicity of our ready-to-wear into jewellery is a proud moment for TOTEME, and we’re so excited to share these designs with the world,” says Elin Kling, Co-Founder and Creative Director

From an ethical and sustainable point of view, all the pieces are meticulously handcrafted in the Italian region of Arezzo, renowned for its goldsmithing tradition. The 18kt gold used for the fine jewellery edit is certified recycled gold, meeting ‘Chain of Custody’ standards set by the Responsible Jewellery Council. The ethically-sourced, brilliant-cut diamonds are conflict-free and mined under safe and fair labour conditions in line with TOTEME’s strict supplier regulations.



The collection is priced between £360 and £2,300 and you can shop it via the app now and via the site very soon.