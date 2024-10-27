I'm not joking when I say I only want to wear Tod's from now on

Asking a fashion editor to choose which single label they would wear for the rest of their lives is akin to asking a foodie what their death row meal would be. A true dilemma.

But I'm feeling bold today, and I have a clear answer for you. If I had to choose, I would only wear Tod's from now on. I simply cannot get their Autumn/Winter 2024 collection out of my mind.

That said, I'd be lying if I said the luxury Italian label hasn't been on my radar for longer than this season. In fact, their collections are the ones I most look forward to seeing at Milan Fashion Week.

Tod's, for me, puts a sleek twist on that classic Italian glamour, bringing you modern and luxurious pieces that highlight traditional craftsmanship.

You'll no doubt know that Tod's, originally started by Filippo Della Valle, originally specialised in shoes. Their loafer is of course still a bestseller for the label, and royalty and celebrities such as Princess Diana, Anne Hathaway and Gigi Hadid have all been photographed wearing them.

In 2013, Tod's presented their first ready-to-wear collection at Milan Fashion Week, and I was hooked.

While their footwear is still top of my wishlist (I'm obsessed with their new tasseled Yorky), their womenswear for the new season really has my heart. The collection is full of classic pieces with a twist, expertly crafted in luxurious materials such as silk, wool, leather and suede.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tailored coats, suits and dresses are juxtaposed against more casual pieces such as trainers and loungewear, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Here is the wardrobe I'll aspire to wearing for the rest of my life.

Shop the best Tod's pieces

Tod's, Ribbed-Knit Silk and Cotton Polo Dress £1,320 at MyTheresa