A fashion editor's wedding picks
As Marie Claire’s resident bride-to-be and someone who’s spent the better part of three years, thanks to the pandemic, planning a wedding I feel like I’ve trawled through the entirety of Esty in the process of it. Sourcing the sweetest buys that’ll make your special day all the more special.
As a stylist, I get the privilege of being on set with the best hair stylists, makeup artists and photographers in the business and I’ve pestered them to share all their tips and tricks for your wedding day too. From SPF setting sprays that avoid photo flashback to how to ensure your hair stays full and voluminous on the day.
So, whether you consider yourself a classic, contemporary or alternative bride there will be something for you within my wedding edit. From the cocktails to the cake, the dress to the dancing shoes and everything in between. Expect beautifully personal finishing touches and a whole lot of inspiration…
HERO BUNDLE, £78, OLAPLEX at CULTBEAUTY
As a committed blonde my wedding hair plan commenced years before the wedding date. My hairdresser, Sarah Taylor advises 'don't be fearful of trims with every treatment (every 6-8 weeks). Keeping your ends happy, your roots and follicles hydrated with Olaplex will work wonders. I cannot recommend a home treatment plan more.'
PASTEL SAPPHIRE FRENZY HAIRPIN, £2,866.44 at SUZANNE KALAN
Suzanne Kalan’s signature ‘Fireworks’ setting is instantly recognisable thanks to its playful scattered appearance. Handcrafted from 18-karat yellow gold and adorned with pastel sapphire baguettes, round white diamonds. It’ll dazzle brilliantly under the disco lights.
DARCIE PYJAMAS, £150 at NADINE MERABI
I was so sad to discover how few brands truly cater to all when it comes to chic pyjamas. With sizes 6-18 in every playful colourway nowhere does more glamorous and inclusive pyjamas, for your whole bridal squad, than Nadine Merabi. Have your girls as your something blue with this playful cornflower blue set.
BACCARAT ROUGE 540 70ml, £215, MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN at SELFRIDGES
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s cult Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance is wildly beloved – the fragrance has over 100 million views on TikTok alone. With rich notes of jasmine, saffron, amberwood and cedar, the unique scent works for everyone. It's one that linger in your heart and mind long after the big day.
HOLLYWOOD CONTOUR HIGHLIGHTER DUO, £52 at CHARLOTTE TILBURY
I took this dream duo my hen and all eleven girls had ordered their own by the end of the trip. So it should come as no surprise that we'll all be enhancing our cheeks with Charlotte Tilbury's genius duo on the big day. Oh-so easy to use, the contour duo was designed by Charlotte to 'carve out killer cheekbones and give yourself a candlelit complexion' let me tell you, they truly do.
ROPE & PEARL EARRINGS, £32 at ORELIA
Orelia’s considered pieces are a beautiful choice for both everyday wear and more formal occasions. Anchored by freshwater pearls these will effortlessly compliment every bridesmaid dress (and jumpsuit).
THE MORNING OF GIFT, £115 at GIGI & OLIVE
After endless requests for thoughtful gift bags for the morning of Gigi & Olive’s founder Georgie Le Roux curated her own. With the option to personalise each with add-ons and bespoke options they contain everything from energising eye masks to a calming body wash. With keepsake scrunchies and crystal healing bracelet and hair clip they’ll be enjoyed long after the big day.
22″ DOUBLE HAIR SET CLIP-IN EXTENSIONS, £297.89 at BEAUTYWORKS
If, like me, you're getting married outside invest in extensions. Not for length but for weight and volume. Every single hair dresser and hair stylist I've spoken to advised that they'll be the only thing to keep your hair in place for the whole day. Extensions hold curls better than your natural hair so they'll maintain your 'do all night long. Celebrity hair stylist Ross Kwan shared 'I always recommend extensions to clients for their wedding day. To add durability (especially on windy days) and fullness that lasts the whole day.'
MOLTEN PEARL EARRINGS, £165 at MISSOMA
A contemporary alternative to traditional pearl earrings Missoma's pearl knot style are ideal for brides looking for something a little different.
U.F.O. FACE OIL, £34 at SUNDAY RILEY
If, like me, you are terrified of a big breakout before the big day Sunday Riley's genius U.F.O oil will keep them at bay. Formulated with 1.5 percent salicylic acid, this fast-acting, quick-drying, medicated oil clears acne and blackhead-causing buildup and debris from congested pores for smoother, blemish-free skin. With milk thistle, and cucumber seed oil nourishing the skin and counteracting the potentially drying effects of salicylic acid. Apply before you go to sleep and you'll wake the next day with a clear complexion. It will change your life, truly.
LUNA CLUTCH, £1,500 at ASPINAL OF LONDON
As a sentimental shopper, I’ve been purchasing pieces for my big day through a long term lens. Thinking of multiple occasions where I can re-wear key buys again to always keep my big day close. This charming clutch has an air of old Hollywood glamour and will look just as good with your wedding dress as it will a sparkly sequinned dress at a Christmas party.
AUSTRALE DRESS, from £1,350 at MILLER WHITE
Ethically made in the north of England Miller White is the sister label to bespoke bridal designer Emma Beaumont's eponymous atelier. An elevated option for welcome drinks the Australe is designed with conscious brides in mind. Crafted from organic cotton denim and artfully adorned with buttons it's certain to make an impact.
RADIANCE FIRMING SERUM, £85 at IRÄYE
If, like me, your wedding skincare woes revolve around radiance then Iräye's serum should be at the top of your shopping list. Founded by esteemed medical experts with a combined career of over forty years of research and experience the brands focus is 'the science of radiance.’ 91% of users felt that after four weeks their skin was brighter, fresher and detoxified.
LASER FACIALS, SKIN LAUNDRY
Just like haircare, skincare prep goes a long, long way. Skin Laundry’s ‘signature laser’ facial corrects and prevents breakouts, rosacea, pigmentation and builds collagen deep within the skin. With a new salon opening in Hampstead last week, joining others in Soho and Chelsea there’s never been a better time to become a member and take advantage of the discounted facials each and every month.
GLOW DROPS, £110 at DR BARBARA STURM
Celebrity makeup artist Buster Knight shares, 'highlighter can be tricky as it often looks heavy and powdery in person. These Glow Drops avoid this and provide a beautiful, subtle glow without looking metallic.'
KELLY OFF-THE-SHOULDER CORSET, £1,350 at HALFPENNY LONDON
Kate Halfpenny's genius bridal separates are designed with more than your special day in mind. Crafted from lustrous stretch-duchesse satin in an elegant off-the-shoulder silhouette you’ll be able to wear this bodice long after your wedding day and relive that special moment all over again each time.
SPF SETTING SPRAY, £34 at KATE SOMERVILLE
'The setting spray is perfect for summer weddings'; shares celebrity makeup artist Buster Knight. 'It leaves the skin with a blurred effect and doesn’t make it look chalky or pale.'
PENNY MULES, £390 at LOEFFLER RANDAL
Crafted from plissé-lamé that even covers the round block heels these mules will make a chic finishing touch for your big day, or any one of the events leading up to it.
MESH-APPLIQUÉD HEADBAND, £275 at MAISON MICHEL
Parisian house Maison Michel has been creating artful millinery since 1936, with this headband made at its Italian atelier. Crafted from quilted white satin and is embellished with delicate mesh. It’s a contemporary veil for a modern bride.
BOOSTING LIQUID MASK, £80 at SUSANNE KAUFMANN
Formulated with Swiss apples, known for the longevity of their stem cells – the apples remain fresher for months longer than those from other trees. Susanne Kaufmann’s newest mask visibly plumps the skin and promotes the regeneration of new skin cells, improving skin elasticity and leaving skin looking firmer and toned. With visable results in just 15 minutes it’s perfect for using the morning of.