Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A fashion editor's wedding picks

In partnership with our partners

As Marie Claire’s resident bride-to-be and someone who’s spent the better part of three years, thanks to the pandemic, planning a wedding I feel like I’ve trawled through the entirety of Esty in the process of it. Sourcing the sweetest buys that’ll make your special day all the more special.

As a stylist, I get the privilege of being on set with the best hair stylists, makeup artists and photographers in the business and I’ve pestered them to share all their tips and tricks for your wedding day too. From SPF setting sprays that avoid photo flashback to how to ensure your hair stays full and voluminous on the day.

So, whether you consider yourself a classic, contemporary or alternative bride there will be something for you within my wedding edit. From the cocktails to the cake, the dress to the dancing shoes and everything in between. Expect beautifully personal finishing touches and a whole lot of inspiration…