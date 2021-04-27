St Agni x Browns: the cult summer capsule you need to know about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cult Australian label St. Agni has just launched an exclusive capsule collection at Browns, and it contains all you’ll ever need for the spring summer season.

The brand, co-founded by husband and wife duo Lara and Matt Fells, is known for its timeless and functional pieces including knitwear, slip dresses and sandals.

This capsule is composed of linen and silk dresses, knitted separates such as shorts and sleeveless tops, sandals and more, all in wearable monochrome and earthy tones.

Browns Ready To Wear Buyer Holly Tenser says, ‘I truly love this entire collection, it really captures the ultimate wardrobe essentials. It is the perfect capsule wardrobe to transitioning from Spring to Summer. ‘

Lara Fells, co-founder of St. Agni, says the past year has made people fall in love with less trend-led designs.

She says, ‘I think post pandemic people are more conscious about the pieces they are investing in and how these pieces will fit in to their wardrobe, timeless designs definitely have a place here. People are becoming more educated about fast fashion, but trends will always play a huge part in the evolution of fashion and in turn many people will be driven by them. However, naturally as people get older I feel that you become more confident in developing your own authentic style, making it easier to make long-lasting purchasing decisions.’

Sustainability is a driving factor for the brand, she explains, ‘I gravitate towards pieces that will become a fixture in my closet for a long time. I invest in garments for their feel, natural fabrications are a must. This value is carried through to St. Agni, we always ensure the pieces we create are considered.’