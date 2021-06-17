Shrimps has dropped a high-street collab and we’re all very excited

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

London label Shrimps, best known for its colourful faux-fur coats and romantic dresses, has teamed up with high-street brand Label for an affordable collection at Next.

Designed by Hannah Weiland, this capsule collection perfectly incorporates her signature whimsical aesthetic thanks to vintage-inspired designs for women and girls.

The collection will be teased in several drops throughout the season, starting with this first edit which includes a tea dress adorned with lemons and daisies, and a leopard-print smock dress that is also re-imagined as a romper and tea dress for girls for the perfect twinning opportunity.