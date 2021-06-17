Shrimps has dropped a high-street collab and we’re all very excited

London label Shrimps, best known for its colourful faux-fur coats and romantic dresses, has teamed up with high-street brand Label for an affordable collection at Next.
Designed by Hannah Weiland, this capsule collection perfectly incorporates her signature whimsical aesthetic thanks to vintage-inspired designs for women and girls.
The collection will be teased in several drops throughout the season, starting with this first edit which includes a tea dress adorned with lemons and daisies, and a leopard-print smock dress that is also re-imagined as a romper and tea dress for girls for the perfect twinning opportunity.
Shrimps x Label Leopard Print Square Neck Dress, £99 at next
Shrimps x Label Lemon Print Tea Dress, £135 at next
Shrimps x Label Teddy Print Romper, £28 at next
Other prints include a cute teddy bear print design available on a romper and tea dress, and that’s just the start, I can’t wait to see what the next drop brings.
With prices starting at just £28 for kidswear and £99 for womenswear, it’s a great entry price for a cool designer label, so make sure you don’t miss out.