Sequin skirts that even the glitter-averse will love
Sequin skirts are for me the perfect compromise for minimalists who want to add a touch of sparkle to their party season wardrobe. Not as bold as a party dress, it can be dressed up or down far more easily.
So much so that it was a street style staple everywhere from Copenhagen to Paris during the SS24 shows, with editors, influencers and celebrities pairing it with everything from oversized sweatshirts and chunky boots to shirts and trainers.
Far from being a party season staple, they're set to take centre stage for Spring/Summer 24 too if the new collections are anything to go by.
At N21, sheer sequin pencil skirts elevated basic knitwear. At Tom Ford, floaty skirts were adorned with 3D floral motifs, peeping out from under oversized trench coats. 16Arlington took a minimalist approach by pairing sequin disk skirts with simple tank tops. And of course, who can forget the chic Prada beaded skirt that made the jumper and skirt combination a go-to for Autumn/Winter?
The key to nailing this trend is to take the less is more approach, if there is such a thing when it comes to sequins.
This is all about avoiding Studio 54, Dynasty-esque head-to-toe look, to make it much more wearable. With that in mind, shop my edit of the best sequin skirts below.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
