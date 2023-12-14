Sequin skirts that even the glitter-averse will love

Sequin skirts are for me the perfect compromise for minimalists who want to add a touch of sparkle to their party season wardrobe. Not as bold as a party dress, it can be dressed up or down far more easily.

So much so that it was a street style staple everywhere from Copenhagen to Paris during the SS24 shows, with editors, influencers and celebrities pairing it with everything from oversized sweatshirts and chunky boots to shirts and trainers.

Far from being a party season staple, they're set to take centre stage for Spring/Summer 24 too if the new collections are anything to go by.

At N21, sheer sequin pencil skirts elevated basic knitwear. At Tom Ford, floaty skirts were adorned with 3D floral motifs, peeping out from under oversized trench coats. 16Arlington took a minimalist approach by pairing sequin disk skirts with simple tank tops. And of course, who can forget the chic Prada beaded skirt that made the jumper and skirt combination a go-to for Autumn/Winter?

The key to nailing this trend is to take the less is more approach, if there is such a thing when it comes to sequins.

This is all about avoiding Studio 54, Dynasty-esque head-to-toe look, to make it much more wearable. With that in mind, shop my edit of the best sequin skirts below.

Anna Quan Embellished Netted Midi Skirt £785 at Reiss

ZW COLLECTION SHORT SEQUINNED SKIRT £59.99 at ZARA

Silver Sequin Split Hem Midaxi Skirt £18at New Look

Anna Sui Pastel Posies Sequin Mini Skirt £328 at Free People