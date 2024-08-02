Decorated athlete Allyson Felix's trainer collection for ba&sh is designed to empower women

This summer is officially the summer of women in sport. It marks the first ever gender-equal Olympics, with athletes Daryll Neita and Laviai Nielsen on track to make team GB history. And yet mothers in sport are still being underestimated, and no one knows this better than decorated American athlete Allyson Felix.

She has won 11 Olympic titles, yet in 2018, when she gave birth to her daughter, her sponsor, Nike, decided to cut her salary by 70%, assuming that she would be less competitive and successful in the year following childbirth.

Allyson has been vocal about double standards in the industry, and has created her own fitness brand, Saysh, specifically by women, for women, to meet women's everyday comfort needs.

She has since successfully campaigned for athlete mums to be able to bring their children to the Olympics so they can still bond while they compete, and has also launched the first ever nursery in the Olympic village in Paris, in collaboration with Pampers.

(Image credit: ba&sh)

So if anyone knows how to make mums feel and look powerful, it's Allyson Felix. Whish is why it made total sense when she collaborated with Parisian label ba&sh on a capsule edit of trainers and accessories, which is chic, but doesn't compromise on performance.

Here, she tells me about the inspiration behind it and how motherhood has changed her style, and what she thinks of people who thinks athletes can't be stylish...

Can you tell us more about the collection?

The journey of Barbara and Sharon deeply resonated with me for their commitment to empowerment, innovation and inclusivity — values that are firmly rooted in my ethos. Their advocacy for women empowerment, their innovative approach as an entrepreneurs with the creation of ba&sh, and their role as a mothers and leaders perfectly align with my mission of supporting women in all aspects of their lives. It's a partnership that celebrates the strength, resilience, and beauty of women everywhere, encouraging them to move forward, both literally and metaphorically, with confidence and joy, and to embrace all facets of their lives—whether as mothers, daughters, friends, or lovers.

We came together to create a limited-edition SABA sneaker a unique fusion of sustainable innovation and chic design that epitomizes the modern running lifestyle. Our wish was to offer a lifestyle runner that would capture the essence of the 90s – Saysh's team had a strong desire for this type of proportions in the sneakers, and from ba&sh’s side to infuse a 70s style into the materials, colors, and textures.

Has motherhood changed the way you dress?

In some ways motherhood has changed the way that I’ve dressed, I find myself wanting to be comfortable and chic at the same time. In the past I was able to be comfortable or chic, but now it’s important to me to be both.

(Image credit: ba&sh)

What are your go-to everyday pieces?

I absolutely adore wearing comfortable garments that allow me to move freely. There's something truly liberating about clothing that not only embraces my body but also empowers my every step. To complete my look, I always reach for my trusty pair of SAYSH sneakers. These sneakers not only add a touch of effortless style but also serve as a reminder of my own strength and individuality. With each stride I take, I feel a sense of empowerment and freedom that is truly unparalleled. In my world, comfort meets confidence, and style intertwines with strength—all while being grounded in the realities of everyday life. This is the essence of my personal style, and I'm proud to live it boldly, uniquely, and authentically.

Do you have any favourites in the collection?

I adore my Saba sneakers from the collaboration with ba&sh! The struggle is real—I can't seem to choose between the hue and the warm terracotta shade. Each color tells a different story, evoking a unique energy and vibe. What captivates me most is the intricate attention to detail in every stitch and line, a true manifestation of our brands' shared DNA: the SAYSH logo intertwined with the iconic ba&sh monogram, and the symbolic infinity sign discreetly nestled beneath the sole. This collaborative masterpiece is a harmonious fusion of fashion and athleticism, a true celebration of the modern woman's multifaceted nature. This collaboration fills me with a sense of pride.

What do you say to people who think women in sport can't be feminine/dress well?

A very simple… you’re wrong and you should give it a try.

Since everything that has happened with Nike, do you approach business deals/your career differently?

Yes, I do. I felt taken for granted during that part of my career. Not that I was treated unfairly, but I didn’t feel valued. Now I go into partnerships doing my best to find partners that I’m aligned with and who really have a shared mission.

What's next for you?

I’m building my company and working hard to create a better world for women