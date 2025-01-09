The Sarabande x Selfridges pop-up is the one thing that'll tempt me out this January

As far as I'm concerned January is a month for staying in, but if there's one thing that will drag me away from my sofa, it's the upcoming Sarabande pop-up at Selfridges.

The charitable foundation set up by the late Lee Alexander McQueen to support emerging creatives, is setting up shop at Selfridges for a limited time only.

As part of the House of Bandits pop-up, which will be open 20th January to 23 March 2025, Sarabande has taken over three windows on Orchard Street, dressed as a series of distinctive studios belonging to a painter, a fashion designer and then a maker.

Inside the shop, which will be part concept store, part gallery, you'll be able to pick up plenty of limited edition fashion pieces from established and emerging artists and friends of the charity.

Think a special shirt by Thom Browne, a t-shirt featuring a design by Jake Chapman and Sarabande alumnus Craig Green’s limited-edition sweatshirt.

As well as fashion, you'll also be able to shop art, jewellery, sculpture, photography and craft pieces. I, for one, will be looking out for the exclusive plates designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, Tim Burton and jewellery designer Francesca Amfitheatrof.

(Image credit: Sarabande Foundation)

Shopping aside, you can also enjoy live performances by artists and makers, who will be working on Selfridges’ shop floor, to mirror the creative atmosphere of Foundation's established studio spaces in Haggerston and Tottenham.

Trino Verkade, Director of Sarabande, said of the pop-up: “We can’t wait to share the work of our brilliant artists and designers with the world when they come through the doors at Selfridges! We recognize that creativity knows no bounds and so we hope that everyone – whether they know anything about art or not - will come and see us, find out more about the foundation and our artists, join a workshop or talk, and buy something - a mug or a painting - to support the future of creativity in this country.”

All sales from the pop-up will go towards supporting the artists and the foundation, including providing scholarships and studio space for artists, as well as hosting practical and inspirational events.

This is in line with McQueen's wishes, since he left most of his estate to help creatives. Since its launch, Sarabande has supported 280 artists from 38 countries.