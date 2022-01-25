Princess Diana owned this romantic trinity ring and so can you

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana – and the whole royal family – have a solid relationship with iconic French jewellery brand Cartier.

Meghan Markle owns the same Cartier watch as Princess Diana did, while Prince William got this timepiece for Kate for their anniversary, and it’s rumoured Prince Harry and Meghan wear these matching love bracelets.

But long before her sons and daughters-in-law, Princess Diana owned a gorgeous piece of Cartier jewellery.

She was first pictured wearing the house’s famous trinity ring in the early 80s, so it’s believed she actually owned it before she met Prince William. You can see it on her right pink finger in the picture above.

In fact, Lady Di often combined it with her family’s signet ring, showing how sentimental this piece of jewellery was to her, perhaps a tribute to her roots before she joined a whole new family.

Created by Louis Cartier in 1924, they are meant to be ‘interpreted by the wearer’, so it is personal to each person who owns it. The bands are often associated with loved ones.

You can still buy the trinity ring as it’s one of Cartier’s best-selling pieces, for the princely (sorry) sum of £890. It is made of three interlinking bands, each a different metal: 18ct white-gold, 18ct yellow-gold and 18ct rose-gold ring.

One ring is stamped with the Cartier logo, and it comes in the signature red box.