Celebrities and TikTok are obsessed with these Prada boots

There are ankle boots, and then there ate Prada ankle boots. You may have noticed Taylor Swift's date night look featured some high-heeled lace-up boots, and she's not the only one who's been spotted wearing the style.

Not a day goes by that I don't spot these boots on my Instagram and TikTok scrolls, and I don't blame anyone for being obsessed with them.

They're an update on the ever-popular Prada combat boots, featuring a lug sole, high heel and a slimmer design for this season. They give off 00s J Lo vibes which is never a bad thing.

They're available in two different styles. The Brushed leather and nylon booties feature tall heels and combine two of Prada's signature fabrics, and are so popular they're sold out in most sizes.

If you're more comfortable with shorter heels, then you can try the laced booties which have a slightly lower rubber heel.

Both styles are stamped with the iconic Prada enamel triangle. As Prada puts it, "A strong, decisive character characterizes these brushed leather and nylon fabric lace-up booties", and you'll be stomping your way into Autumn with confidence in these boots.

Wear them with cargo jeans and an oversized knit, dressed up with a tailored black coat.