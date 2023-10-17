Celebrities and TikTok are obsessed with these Prada boots
Shop them here
There are ankle boots, and then there ate Prada ankle boots. You may have noticed Taylor Swift's date night look featured some high-heeled lace-up boots, and she's not the only one who's been spotted wearing the style.
Not a day goes by that I don't spot these boots on my Instagram and TikTok scrolls, and I don't blame anyone for being obsessed with them.
They're an update on the ever-popular Prada combat boots, featuring a lug sole, high heel and a slimmer design for this season. They give off 00s J Lo vibes which is never a bad thing.
They're available in two different styles. The Brushed leather and nylon booties feature tall heels and combine two of Prada's signature fabrics, and are so popular they're sold out in most sizes.
If you're more comfortable with shorter heels, then you can try the laced booties which have a slightly lower rubber heel.
Both styles are stamped with the iconic Prada enamel triangle. As Prada puts it, "A strong, decisive character characterizes these brushed leather and nylon fabric lace-up booties", and you'll be stomping your way into Autumn with confidence in these boots.
Wear them with cargo jeans and an oversized knit, dressed up with a tailored black coat.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
The Crown finale is set to be the most controversial season yet - and here's why
Things are about to get *very* interesting
By Lauren Hughes
-
Things are getting 'very serious' between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell
"Harry is head over heels."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Cardi B's new campaign with SKIMS is major
The singer has collaborated with Kim K
By Penny Goldstone