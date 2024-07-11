There are cool collabs, and then there is Nike x Jacquemus
Serena Williams agrees
You won't often catch me wearing athleisure but even the most sportswear-averse will fall head over heels with the third drop in the Nike x Jacquemus collection.
The collaboration between the fitness giant and Simon Porte Jacquemus' eponymous label celebrates sport and style, putting the focus on Paris and Nike athletes, just in time for the Olympics to take over the French capital.
In the campaign, the designs modelled by none other than Serena Williams, as well as American Paralympian Sprinter & Jumper Beatriz Hatz and French football player Marie-Antoinette Katoto.
This latest collection of 10 pieces combines style with performance, re-imagining men and women's lifestyle items such as tracksuits, swimwear, t-shirts, sports bras and long skirts.
Standout pieces include the Nike x Jacquemus Air Max 1, a cubist take on the iconic footwear, available in an exclusive silver hue for the first time, as well as that Le Swoosh bag, Jacquemus' trademark tongue-in-cheek take on the Nike logo, in three new colourways: bleu, blanc, rouge... bien sûr.
“This collection is born from the inspiration I find every day in Paris and in Nike’s athletes and the sports references I have always loved,” says Jacquemus. “I see the collection as a mix of sport, fashion and culture in the most beautiful city in the world, where Nike athletes will take center stage this summer.”
Where the first collaboration was inspired by vintage ACG and ’90s Nike campaigns, this latest drop has a more minimalist and modern twist, all in the colour palette of the French flag: le tricolore.
You can shop it on Jacquemus now, and on Nike platforms on 23rd July.
Shop the Nike x Jacquemus collection
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
