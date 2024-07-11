There are cool collabs, and then there is Nike x Jacquemus

You won't often catch me wearing athleisure but even the most sportswear-averse will fall head over heels with the third drop in the Nike x Jacquemus collection.

The collaboration between the fitness giant and Simon Porte Jacquemus' eponymous label celebrates sport and style, putting the focus on Paris and Nike athletes, just in time for the Olympics to take over the French capital.

In the campaign, the designs modelled by none other than Serena Williams, as well as American Paralympian Sprinter & Jumper Beatriz Hatz and French football player Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

This latest collection of 10 pieces combines style with performance, re-imagining men and women's lifestyle items such as tracksuits, swimwear, t-shirts, sports bras and long skirts.

Standout pieces include the Nike x Jacquemus Air Max 1, a cubist take on the iconic footwear, available in an exclusive silver hue for the first time, as well as that Le Swoosh bag, Jacquemus' trademark tongue-in-cheek take on the Nike logo, in three new colourways: bleu, blanc, rouge... bien sûr.

“This collection is born from the inspiration I find every day in Paris and in Nike’s athletes and the sports references I have always loved,” says Jacquemus. “I see the collection as a mix of sport, fashion and culture in the most beautiful city in the world, where Nike athletes will take center stage this summer.”



Where the first collaboration was inspired by vintage ACG and ’90s Nike campaigns, this latest drop has a more minimalist and modern twist, all in the colour palette of the French flag: le tricolore.

You can shop it on Jacquemus now, and on Nike platforms on 23rd July.