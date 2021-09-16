Over 25,000 people have been waiting for this Missoma collection to launch

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s finally here! The Harris Reed x Missoma collection has launched online, just in time for the start of London Fashion Week.

The collaboration behind the British-America fashion designer and the cult London jewellery label has been a source of such excitement that over 25,000 people signed up to be the first to shop the collection. It is the first time Reed has ever forayed into the jewellery space.

Comprising 49 demi-fine pieces and 15 fine ones, the line celebrates ‘the opulence and glamour of the most-talked-about young fashion designer of the moment, Harris Reed, with jewellery for everyone’.

Stand-out styles include a labradorite and pearl cocktail ring, a symbols of change charm bracelet and a gold-plated pearl serpent ear cuff.

The collection includes a mix of recycled elements and conflict-free white and black diamonds, and retails between £49 for stud earrings and £6,500 for the high end diamond and pearl earrings. So there is something to suit all budgets, and those are truly unique forever pieces.

Harris Reed Rising Star Locket Necklace, £325 at Missoma

18ct Gold Plated, Pearl & Blue Enamel View Deal

Harris Reed Serpent Single Stud Earring, £49 at Missoma

18ct Gold Vermeil, Black Onyx View Deal

Harris Reed In Good Hands Bracelet, £95 at Missoma

18ct Gold Plated/Pearl & Black Onyx View Deal

Harris Reed said of the collab, ‘As a designer who mostly works with demi-couture and VIP clients, not everyone can buy a Harris Reed gown. But they can have a Harris Reed x Missoma gold necklace or ring to keep for years and years to come. This is my way of being able to give everyone a little bit of the Harris Reed fantasy.’

‘Everyone has the right to express themselves any way they want to. This collection is all about acceptance and inclusivity through our deeply symbolic pieces, given the romantic opulence and gothic chic that comes with all things Harris,” adds Marisa Hordern, Missoma CEO & Creative Director.

I can’t wait to add these to my wardrobe.