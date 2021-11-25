What our editors are shopping this Black Friday

This article is created in partnership with Aspinal of London, LOOKFANTASTIC, Missoma, MATCHESFASHION and The Outnet
We’ve spent all week sourcing the best Black Friday and cyber week offers and discounts for you. Team Marie Claire live for a phenomenal sale find – and this year’s deals are some of the best we’ve seen all year. But we’ll be the first to admit that shopping the deals (especially with some of the brand’s time-sensitive offer countdowns) can be a little overwhelming.
With more and more brands than ever before offering over 50% off their prices for Black Friday 2021, with deals on everything from cult hair tools to Insta-worthy cookware, cosy cashmere, and deluxe mattress deals.
With black Friday beauty bargains hand-picked by Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor; fitness watch offers and workout wear selected by Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor; book deals and tech bargains by Jenny Proudfoot; Features Editor and the fashion buys to invest in for less from both Penny Goldstone; Fashion Editor and Sarah-Rose Harrison; Contributing Fashion Editor.
Glossier Special 4: A Full Face of Glossier
Save 28%, was £64 now £55
“As a Beauty Editor there are a select few products which I purchase over and over, Glossier is one of them. This set includes four of their beloved makeup essentials – including Boybrow. Get it before it sells out.”
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
Lululemon Align tank
Save 36%, was £45, now £29
“I’ve wanted an Align Tank for a while – part of lulu’s “butter-soft” yoga range, it promises to be perfect for savasana, low impact sweat sessions and cosy days working from home, too. I’m sold. It’s currently 36% off – while stocks last.”
Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor
La Redoute Domeno ladder shelf
Save 50%, was £165 now £99
“I moved into my flat just before Black Friday last year and utilised the deals to get the essentials. This time around I’m getting the finishing touches, like this oak ladder shelf, for less.
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
La Roche-Posay Effaclar 3 Step Routine at LOOKFANTASTIC
Save 33%, was £48, now £32.15
“It’s a little boring, but I like to stock up on my basic skincare during the sales. My skin’s playing up at the moment, so I’ll be adding this tried and tested La Roche-Posay set to my basket.”
Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor
Missoma Chubby hoop earrings
Save 25%, was £98, now £73.50
“I sat next to a friend at dinner last night who was wearing these and I immediately added them to my basket. They’re the perfect size hoop for day-to-night dressing.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
The Row Riah dress at The Outnet
Save 55%, was £2,295, now £1,032
“I’m a huge The Row fan but sadly it’s a little out of my price range, so I usually wait until the end of the season when stock lands on The Outnet. Even better when there’s a sale on. I love the timeless quality of this shift dress.”
Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
Save 50% was £59.99 now £29.99 | Amazon
“This is a two-in-one styling tool that dries your hair, like a hairdryer, but the brush head allows for smoother and more controlled styling. It also adds volume at the root and curls at the ends – what more could you want?”
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
Feelunique 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar
Save 25% was £119 now £89.25
“Now this is mega – especially at this discounted price. With products from brands like Aromatherapy Associates and Huda Beauty I’m going to treat myself.”
Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor
Garmin Venu Granite Blue & Silver –
was £299.00, now £179.00
Save 33%
“The Venu is beautiful, with a bright display face and features that’ll track your energy levels, Pulse Ox, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more. There are more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, pool swimming and more. It’s an all-rounder”
Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor
Saved NY Fee Greening cashmere shell cushion at MATCHESFASHION
Save 25%, was £405, now £325
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
Simba Hybrid Sleep Bundle
Save 50% was
£1,531, now £765.50
“I’ve been looking to update my mattress and when I saw this UNREAL deal it felt rude not to upgrade my pillows and duvet too. Move quick, the offer ends at a minute to midnight on Black Friday.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
Alpha leather backpack
Save 30%, was £329 now £230.30
Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor
Nadine Merabi Darcie pyjamas
Save 20%, was £150 now £120
“I’m getting married this summer and I’m using the Black Friday deals to get all the little details finalised. These will be the most playful pair of pjs to get ready in with my bridesmaids.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
Missoma Magma Hair Clip
Save 25%, was £20, now £15
“The easiest way to update your look? A hair clip. This curved style from Missoma is ideal for elevating up-dos. I’ll be wearing mine all through the holidays.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
Jimmy Choo Bear 65 ankle boots at The Outnet
Save 33%, was £790, now £529
“These monochrome boots are so beautiful I can’t stop thinking about them. Punctuated with Cowboy-inspired accents from silver studs to the stacked Cuban heel and pointed toe I’d wear mine all year long.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
Aspinal of London Camera ‘A’ bag
Save 25%, was £295, now £206
“I’ve been after a minimal everyday bag for a few months now and love the warm pebble wash on this cross-body from Aspinal. So handy for busy days on the go and roomy enough for all my essentials, with almost £90 off it would be rude not to t.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
Wild Natural Deodorant Sumer bundle
Save 25% with code ‘BLACKFOREST25’ was £25, now £18.75
“I’ve been using Wild’s natural deodorant for the past year and I’m a total convert – small sustainable changes make a big difference, as does 25% off. I’m tempted to get two….”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
J.W.Anderson Anchor-logo patchwork sweater MATCHESFASHION
Save 25%, was £1,115, now £836.25
Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor
Lululemon Fast and Free Run HR Short 8″
Save 36%, was £45, now £29
“The shorts I ran my most recent marathon in, lulu’s Fast and Free HR shorts are my all-time favourites. They’re one of the brand’s newer releases and have received rave reviews by runners for a reason: they’re sweat-wicking, supportive, and have *so* many handy pockets for keys, your phone and more. Go, go, go!”
Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor
Aspinal of London Hobo bag
Save 25%, was £395, now £237
“Aspinal is having such a huge sale for Black Friday, it’s the perfect time to invest in a new season handbag. This hobo style is going to be my new everyday bag.”
Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor