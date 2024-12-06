Margherita Maccapani Missoni is selling her wardrobe on eBay. It's amazing and a total bargain

There are some wardrobes that are worth killing for, and Margherita Maccapani Missoni's is one of them. Luckily for me, I won't have to go to such extremes, since the designer and heiress to the Missoni House is auctioning off some of her most beloved clothes on eBay, all in the name of charity.

The collection includes vintage, pre-owned and archival pieces curated by Margherita herself, from Missoni of course, featuring M Missoni designs from her time as creative director and even a wool romper inherited from her grandmother Rosita Missoni’s archives.

There are also some treasures from other labels such as Charlotte Olympia and Hermes, as well as antique homeware up for grabs.

Prices start at just $20, so you can easily grab yourself a bargain, though you will have to pay a slightly heftier delivery fee. All proceeds from the sale go to OAfrica, a charity which advocates for and empowers vulnerable children and young people whose rights have been compromised.

This is a bit of a full circle moment for Margherita, who has shopped on eBay since 2002, and has used pre-loved finds from the platform to inspire her Maccapani collections. Here, she tells me a bit more about her shop, and shares her top vintage shopping tips.

How many pieces are you auctioning off?

The auction will include 35 items curated from my career, family and travels. Pieces include Chatelles slippers with changeable heart decals through to a Missoni resin bracelet with the chevron design to the knitwear our label is known for an rare Fornasetti Italian ceramics and art pieces.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do you have a favourite piece?

Some of my favourite pieces in the sale are the Missoni cropped bomber jacket - from 2008 - so long before the current trend – and the 70s disco tank top which I love to wear to holiday parties.

How did you curate them?

When I worked on the collection, I wanted to share a personal story that reflected moments from my career, my family and my travels. And, there’s also a general holiday vibe to the collection - given the timing I felt like selecting festive pieces. I consider myself a curator and will forever be a pre-loved enthusiast, and so naturally I'm always hunting for what inspires my creative process. That is why eBay will always be the destination for me to discover treasures.

Any tips for buying vintage?

If you aren’t one of those people who enjoy cruising the alleys of thrifting, I suggest starting by searching for something specific, something iconic. From the past that you’ve always desired.

Some people find it tricky to style vintage items. Do you have any tips for them?

I consider myself to have an eclectic style with a passion for vintage and pre-loved. As a guide I would suggest treating these items as if they were current items, mixing them in contemporary looks, as if they weren’t too precious.

How often do you take inspiration from eBay finds to create your collections?

I started using eBay when I was in my late teens when my mother introduced me to the platform – sourcing unique items on eBay is an inherited passion and I've been a devoted fan ever since. I love beautiful things in general and I love hunting for them on platforms like eBay. I find a lot of inspiration as I sort through the gems on eBay and in flea markets.

You have until 12th December to shop the Margherita Maccapani Missoni x eBay collection.

Margherita Maccapani Missoni x eBay

M Missoni Sequins Plisset Gown $20.02 at eBay