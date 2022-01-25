Is this Insta-famous bag THE bag to invest in for 2022?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best designer handbags comes in all shapes and styles, but it seems like for 2022, in comes in the form of the Manu Atelier Kesme bag.

It may have launched at the end of last year, but it’s still going strong. So much so that I can’t stop seeing it, whether IRL or on my social media feeds, on the arms of celebrities, editors and influencers alike – Camille Charriere, Blanca Miro, Elsa Hosk etc.

In fact, just a shy of month into the new year, I’m ready to call it: the Manu Kesme is THE bag of the year, and mark my words when I say you’ll be seeing it on every well-clad arm at fashion weeks in February.

It’s easy to see the bag’s appeal. Much like the Turkish brand’s trend-setting shoes, it’s the perfect mix of a classic design, modernised for the needs of the every day woman.

As per the brand, the Kesme is ‘hand-crafted from soft calf leather, a modern classic with a pristine and minimal design’.

The soft boxy shape is enhanced by a detachable gold-tone chunky chain for whether you’re in a fancy mood or not.

Its size is perfect too, not too big, yet able to hold all your daily essentials, antibac and face mask included.

If you are after an evening bag, it also comes in an adorable mini version.

At £350, it is just the right side of affordable for a designer handbag, making it even more attractive. The vanilla colourway has clearly been very popular (it’s sold out on Manu’s site), however it’s available in many gorgeous colours, from black and brown, to red and green.