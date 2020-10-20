This iconic shoe brand just made its Net-A-Porter debut

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Everyone’s favourite fancy shoe label (including Carrie Bradshaw’s) has launched on Net-A-Porter, making it even easier to shop. Dangerous, I know.

Designer Manolo Blahnik, whose whimsical designs reached new levels of fame thanks to Sex And The City, has designed new styles for the occasion, which sit alongside some of his more iconic shoes, including the Hangisi (as worn by Carrie on her wedding day) and Maysale.

For the latest collection, the designer took inspiration was inspired by renowned artists in a mix of mediums including design, photography, and film. Think jewel-tone colours, romantic patterns and rich textures.

Stand out styles include a pump with new ankle chain accessory that is very on-trend right now and evokes the glamorous 90’s supermodel era. We also have the Cluntius boots which were inspired from the costuming in an adaptation of Boris Pasternak’s novel Doctor Zhivago, part of a series of tall boots and shearling detailing, launching in a later drop.

SHOP MANOLO BLAHNIK ON NET-A-PORTER NOW

Other arty details include bold colours, embellishments and structural shapes and cut out details which tap perfectly into this season’s love-in with escapism.

Net-A-Porter says, ‘We are still seeing a positive reaction to “escapist” and emotional fashion styles. Key styles for this category include quilted mules and chain-embellished mesh pumps from Bottega Veneta and plexi and chain-embellished mules from Amina Muaddi’.