Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner et al are bringing back a trend that I was hoping we’d waved goodbye to in the early noughties: the visible G-string (the G stands for groin in case you were wondering).

Specifically paired with low-rise jeans, they were a trend to be reckoned with. I wanted to emulate Britney, Jessica and Paris by wearing that what I thought at the time was a chic lace G-string which you could see peep over my belt line if I crouched down accidentally-on-purpose.

As I’m sure you can imagine, the results were not as chic as I hoped. And let’s not mention how uncomfortable they were, and how obsessively you needed to wax.

No, I’m happy to say that now in my 30s, I’ve embraced the knicker (not the granny ones yet, I have my pride) and have never looked back.

Except that now I’m having to. Because Beyonce only went and landed herself a Vogue cover, and on it she is posing in a sexy as hell red dress by Christopher John Rogers.

The dress features a low back, which is the perfect canvas for a bejewelled G-string. If Beyonce is wearing the trend, then I guess it’s officially back.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian paired a red thong with another backless dress, by Saint Laurent this time, and Rihanna’s Fenty show was an ode to the delicate piece of lingerie too.

So I may not be a fan, but I can’t deny it’s a trend that is going to stick around for a while, and I suppose it can look chic with a backless dress. So with that in mind, here’s a similar that I will be wearing come party season. Minus the G-string.