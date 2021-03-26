Here’s where you can buy Kate Middleton’s £15 earrings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton yesterday shared a video message to support Time to Change’s campaign to end the stigma around mental health.

In a poignant message, the Duke said, ‘We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time to Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health.’

The Duchess carried on: ‘Movements like Time to Change have helped to transform attitudes and encouraged more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace,’ adding that we could not ‘afford to stop there’.

Kate looked sober in a black rollneck jumper, which she paired with discreet gold hoop earrings, which you might be surprised cost just £15. The Duchess is known for mixing her favourite designer pieces with high-street ones, and this is the perfect example.

The chain huggie earrings are by British label Orelia, and the good news is that you can pre-order them now, for shipping on 7th April.

They are gold plated and come in both gold and silver finishes, depending on your preference.