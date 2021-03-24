Prince William and Kate Middleton just revisited their wedding venue

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

This week however it was their visit to their wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, that made headlines as the Duke and Duchess took part in a ‘moment of reflection’.

‘On the National #DayofReflection, one year since the first lockdown in the UK, The Duke and Duchess took part in a moment of reflection at Westminster Abbey, following their visit to the Abbey’s vaccination centre,’ captioned a photograph on the Kensington Royal Instagram account of Kate laying flowers at the Abbey.

‘Today we remember all those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic over the last twelve months.’

‘Since March, Westminster Abbey has been providing up to two thousand life-saving jabs each week to local Westminster residents,’ their next post read.

‘Today The Duke and Duchess heard from staff about their experiences of being involved in the largest ever UK vaccination programme, and of working out of such an iconic venue, and also met and spoke with a number of people receiving their vaccine that day.

‘Run by Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the vaccination centre operates from the south transept, home to the world-famous Poets’ Corner. The Abbey continues to remain open for a daily Holy Communion service.

‘Today also marks the one year anniversary since the first lockdown in the UK — the National #DayofReflection. Following today’s visit, The Duke and Duchess took part in a moment of reflection at the Abbey.’