Join Marie Claire and Pandora for an evening of champagne and diamonds

Marie Claire and Pandora have joined forces to bring you an evening of sparkling conversation and exclusive shopping, in celebration of the brand’s new Brilliance collection.

Last month, Pandora made the exciting announcement that it will no longer sell mined diamonds, and will switch to exclusively laboratory-created diamonds in its jewellery.

Representing a brighter future with infinite possibilities, the Pandora Brilliance collection brings lab-created diamonds to a wider audience – ensuring that diamonds aren’t just forever, but for everyone. (And let’s be honest, after the year it’s been, we could all use a little more sparkle in our lives.)

Join Marie Claire and Pandora for an evening of champagne, sparkle and chat

To celebrate this landmark move, Marie Claire and Pandora are inviting you to join us for an evening of champagne, canapés and sparkle on Thursday 29th July 6.30pm – 9.30pm.

For one night only, Pandora’s flagship Marble Arch store at 465 Oxford Street will be buzzing with live music, free flowing fizz, empowering discussion and diamonds. (Need we say more?)

Marie Claire’s Holly Rains will host a live discussion and Q&A with Kate Walsh, Managing Director for Pandora UK and Ireland, and Erim Kaur, Sikh Influencer and Entrepreneur, that will explore how we celebrate and champion women.

You’ll also get the chance to shop the new Pandora Brilliance range. And before you even have to ask, yes, there will be goodie bags!

Tickets cost £15, with each attendee receiving a £30 gift card to redeem in store.

The new Brilliance Collection

Championed by new Pandora ambassadors Rosario Dawson and Ashley Graham, the Brilliance Collection democratises diamonds; with luxurious pieces starting from £250, and each unique stone ranging from 0.15 to one carat.

But that doesn’t mean compromising on radiance – far from it. Identical to mined diamonds, Pandora’s lab-created diamonds have the same properties and characteristics and are held to the same rigorous standards (cut, colour, clarity and carat) before being set within the Pandora Brilliance collection.

Beautifully designed by Pandora’s Creative Directors Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, each diamond in the collection is hand-cut and polished by skilled artisans to achieve an impeccably high quality; heralding an exciting future for the brand’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

In fact, the collection marks the introduction of Pandora’s first-ever CarbonNeutral®* certified product. So not only does the collection bring you diamonds at a more accessible price (after all, a girl can never have too many), it allows you to shop more ethically and curb your carbon footprint, too.

Bring on the diamonds!