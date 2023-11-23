The Jigsaw Black Friday sale is here and you can get 30% off coats, knitwear, and shoes

This year has been quite the year for Jigsaw. With a collaboration with Roksanda being a total success, the British staple brand is doing all the rounds in creating timeless, quality, and sustainable pieces that are worth the investment this Black Friday.

With craftsmanship at the heart of Jigsaw's sourcing materials. This brand is always a top hit for me when it comes to strong basics and timeless pieces. And in full honesty, it's a big source as to why my Christmas wish list is slightly overflowing.

Currently Jigsaw is offering up to 30% off in selected items, these are at the top of my wish list.

THE BEST COATS AND JACKETS IN JIGSAW'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE:

Jigsaw Nelson Italian Twill Trench Coat, was £399 now £279 | Jigsaw

This new season trench coat is truly what dreams are made of. It includes the brand's signature Nelson silhouette reinvented in a water-resistant recycled wool material. This trench takes 3 hours to construct, is finished by hand, and believe it or not- is on sale this Black Friday.

Jigsaw Technical Shell Mac, was £199 now £139 | Jigsaw An all-weather staple that will see you through season to season. Pair with a skirt, jeans, or a mini dress for an ultra chic look.

Jigsaw Freya Quilted Trench Coat, was £450 now £315 | Jigsaw If, like me, you love the warmth of a puffer but often find these unflattering- look no further. This quilted coat holds a flattering belt for an instant cinched-in silhouette. This coat offers an instant stylish touch without compromising warmth.



The best knitwear in Jigsaw's Black Friday Sale:

Jigsaw Mohair Blend Gauzy Knit Jumper, was £69 now £99 | Jigsaw A new knitwear style for Jigsaw, this crew neck jumper is knitted in an off-gauge mohair wool blended yarn, with a ribbed neckline. Super lightweight with a sheer open knit, style over a body skimming vest or cami.



Jigsaw Merino Fishermans Rib Jumper, was £145 now £101 | Jigsaw From red tights to bows, this hue is without a doubt a key colour this season. And this piece is the perfect addition. Crafted from responsibly sourced merino wool, style with baggy jeans or a skirt for a festive party and beyond.



Jigsaw Merino Rib Side Tie Tabard, was £155 now £108 | Jigsaw

I have been scouring for the perfect rib side tie gilet for a couple of months now, and can safely say I will be investing in this pure merino wool number.

Jigsaw Superfine Merino Tank, was £80 now £56 | Jigsaw Style icons from Rachel Green to Kaia Gerber have proved time and time again that the merino tank is a key trans-seasonal piece. Jigsaw's body-skimming number is definitely one to look out for this Black Friday.

The best shoes in Jigsaw's Black Friday Sale:

Jigsaw Bobby Knee High Boot, was £275 now £192| Jigsaw These boots are made for walking, strutting, and looking absolutely chic at every single Christmas party.

Jigsaw Bobby Knee High Boot, was £110 now £77| Jigsaw You really can't go wrong with a pair of leather loafers. This buttery-soft pair is made of textured leather with an accompanied lining for extra comfort.