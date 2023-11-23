The Jigsaw Black Friday sale is here and you can get 30% off coats, knitwear, and shoes
*Adds to cart*
This year has been quite the year for Jigsaw. With a collaboration with Roksanda being a total success, the British staple brand is doing all the rounds in creating timeless, quality, and sustainable pieces that are worth the investment this Black Friday.
With craftsmanship at the heart of Jigsaw's sourcing materials. This brand is always a top hit for me when it comes to strong basics and timeless pieces. And in full honesty, it's a big source as to why my Christmas wish list is slightly overflowing.
Currently Jigsaw is offering up to 30% off in selected items, these are at the top of my wish list.
BLACK FRIDAY JIGSAW QUICK SHOPPING LINKS
- Jigsaw accessories: Up to 30% off in sunglasses, jewellery, and bags
- Jigsaw outerwear: Up to 30% in trench coats, wool coats, and capes
- Jigsaw shoes: Up to 30% in boots, loafers, and mules
- Jigsaw knitwear: Up to 30% in jumpers, gilets, and cardians
- Jigsaw loungewear: Up to 30% in pyjamas, snoods, and slippers
THE BEST COATS AND JACKETS IN JIGSAW'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE:
Jigsaw Nelson Italian Twill Trench Coat,
was £399 now £279 | Jigsaw
This new season trench coat is truly what dreams are made of. It includes the brand's signature Nelson silhouette reinvented in a water-resistant recycled wool material. This trench takes 3 hours to construct, is finished by hand, and believe it or not- is on sale this Black Friday.
Jigsaw Technical Shell Mac,
was £199 now £139 | Jigsaw
An all-weather staple that will see you through season to season. Pair with a skirt, jeans, or a mini dress for an ultra chic look.
Jigsaw Freya Quilted Trench Coat,
was £450 now £315 | Jigsaw
If, like me, you love the warmth of a puffer but often find these unflattering- look no further. This quilted coat holds a flattering belt for an instant cinched-in silhouette. This coat offers an instant stylish touch without compromising warmth.
The best knitwear in Jigsaw's Black Friday Sale:
Jigsaw Mohair Blend Gauzy Knit Jumper,
was £69 now £99 | Jigsaw
A new knitwear style for Jigsaw, this crew neck jumper is knitted in an off-gauge mohair wool blended yarn, with a ribbed neckline. Super lightweight with a sheer open knit, style over a body skimming vest or cami.
Jigsaw Merino Fishermans Rib Jumper,
was £145 now £101 | Jigsaw
From red tights to bows, this hue is without a doubt a key colour this season. And this piece is the perfect addition. Crafted from responsibly sourced merino wool, style with baggy jeans or a skirt for a festive party and beyond.
Jigsaw Merino Rib Side Tie Tabard,
was £155 now £108 | Jigsaw
I have been scouring for the perfect rib side tie gilet for a couple of months now, and can safely say I will be investing in this pure merino wool number.
Jigsaw Superfine Merino Tank,
was £80 now £56 | Jigsaw
Style icons from Rachel Green to Kaia Gerber have proved time and time again that the merino tank is a key trans-seasonal piece. Jigsaw's body-skimming number is definitely one to look out for this Black Friday.
The best shoes in Jigsaw's Black Friday Sale:
Jigsaw Bobby Knee High Boot,
was £275 now £192| Jigsaw
These boots are made for walking, strutting, and looking absolutely chic at every single Christmas party.
Jigsaw Bobby Knee High Boot, was £110 now £77| Jigsaw
You really can't go wrong with a pair of leather loafers. This buttery-soft pair is made of textured leather with an accompanied lining for extra comfort.
Jigsaw Northam Suede Mule, was £130 now £91| Jigsaw
Comfort shoes featuring a molded footbed sole for extra comfort.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK.
After living in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London- just a mere 5,000 miles away from her native Mexico.
These days, you can find Sofia helping in all things production and scavenging the internet for the latest TikTok trends. Sofia got her start in the fashion industry working in retail and PR before taking the leap into journalism and production- living her happiest and most authentic life.
-
Kate Middleton's signature walking boots have a brilliant saving today
And they come with rave reviews
By Lauren Hughes
-
I've found so many great deals on UGG classic boots, slippers, and loungewear
By Penny Goldstone
-
I'm weary of sleep fads, but this pillow helps me to nod off immediately - and it's now in the Black Friday sale
If you buy one sleep-related product this Black Friday, make it this
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I've found so many great deals on UGG classic boots, slippers, and loungewear
By Penny Goldstone
-
SKIMS only goes one sale twice a year - here the pieces I'm buying
By Penny Goldstone
-
Best Black Friday Deals 2023 LIVE: Our editor-approved picks from Dyson, Olaplex, Whistles and more
Now’s the time to invest in those key items you’ve had your eyes on all year
By Valeza Bakolli
-
The best Cyber Monday deals according to Marie Claire's Editors (FYI: they're good)
We've handpicked the best items to add to basket this Cyber Monday...
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The Selfridges Black Friday deals you need to have on your radar
Absolute bargains!
By Penny Goldstone
-
Cyber Monday Christmas gifts: The biggest discounts on this year's best presents
Christmas shopping = sorted, thanks to Cyber Monday
By Catriona Harvey-Jenner
-
The Mango Cyber Monday sale is offering up to 50% off thousands of items
The Mango Cyber Monday sale is offering 50% off thousands of items across clothing, shoes and accessories.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The Outnet is having a sale and there's up to 70% off GANNI, Rixo & more
This is not a drill. We repeat. This is not a drill.
By Sarah-Rose Harrison