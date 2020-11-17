Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Shop with Marie Claire VIP and earn points to exchange for vouchers. With early access to exclusive sales, offers and free beauty products.

What if we told you that you can shop all your favourite brands whilst also earning rewards and exclusive perks? If this sounds good, then you’re going to love Marie Claire VIP.

Free to join, Marie Claire VIP enables members to earn points as they shop. With points available at over 4,000 online retailers from fashion favourites like ASOS, Browns and Mr Porter to homeware hotspots Cox & Cox and Amazon as well as cult beauty stores like LOOKFANTASTIC.

This innovative fashion and beauty initiative enables members to earn and collect points as they shop. Once collected these points can then be converted into gift cards to spend at top retailers, think – Browns, Mango and Ted Baker.

The first 2,000 members to sign up and download the chrome extension will receive a free Illamasqua lipstick worth £20!

Don’t panic if you miss out. The next 3,000 members to join Marie Claire VIP will get the same free Illamasqua AntiMatter lipstick (worth £20 alone) when they spend over £20. Thinking of treating yourself to that cosy cardigan? Purchase it through Marie Claire VIP and you’ll get a free lipstick and points too.

The Marie Claire VIP rewards program is available via an easy-to-use chrome browser extension. Once installed members can earn between 1-50% of their purchases in points, with the point conversion easy to see on each partnered site and individual products.

Once collected points reach their desired amount, VIP members can redeem their points balance and convert their points into gift cards and other rewards to use when shopping at VIP partnered stores. Think, The White Company, Amazon and Mango.

When you’ve accumulated 10,000 points you be able to exchange these for a £10 gift card to spend at the retailer of your choice. Don’t panic, 10,000 is much easier to reach than you might immediately think. One of our Editor’s indulged in a pair of £49 shoes via Marie Claire VIP and this purchase converted into 480 points.

Want to be a member? Sign up here and simply follow these three simple steps to start redeeming your rewards today!

1, Install the Chrome extension

Use the Marie Claire VIP browser extension, while shopping on your desktop on Chrome, to earn points. Don’t forget to pin the extension to your browser to make earning points even easier.

2, Visit participating stores

Shop at over 4000 of your favourite stores (think – My Theresa, The White Company, Amazon, Curry’s, LOOKFANTASTIC, Monsoon and Ted Baker) to earn yourself points which you can collect and redeem for gift cards. You can also easily search and shop for stores within the extension, simplifying the shopping process.

3, Earn points

When you visit a Marie Claire VIP store online you’ll be prompted to enable the ‘earn points’ function of the extension to see the points earned per item and begin collecting your rewards. You’ll also receive an email after shopping with a break down of how many points you’ve earned through your transaction. Helping you to keep track of your VIP points balance.

Lead by Marie Claire’s E-Commerce Director, Emily Ferguson. Marie Claire VIP is designed to “create a fully immersive experience and add value to our users each and every time they shop.”

Use Marie Claire VIP whilst you shop to build up your points, the more you shop, the more you earn. With top members earning exclusive early access to fashion and beauty sale events with Marie Claire partners. Invitations to Marie Claire events, exclusive discounts and free beauty samples.

Click here to join VIP today.