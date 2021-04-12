The H&M wildflower collection is just what we need RN

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ok, so I know it snowed in some parts for the UK this morning, but believe it or not, spring has sprung, and nothing says new season like a brand new collection, preferably floral.

As luck would have it, H&M has just the thing: the wildflower collection, celebrating all things nature and artisanal.

The whole capsule collection is adorned with floral prints created by the H&M print design team, who also stars in the campaign.

In a statement, the brand said, the collection also hints at a hope for the preservation of handicraft and desire for a more sustainable fashion future. The majority of the garments are made of 100% organic cotton or a mix of organic cotton and linen.’

The design team walked through meadows to their favourite wildflowers, before re-imagining them on beautiful dresses, crop tops, skirts, shorts and accessories.

Shop the full H&M Wildflower collection here.

I love the romantic silhouettes, with their puff sleeves and ruffles, all ideal to wear for those long-awaited summer days sipping rosé on a terrace and catching up with friends.

The collection is available to buy now, with prices starting from just £9.99.