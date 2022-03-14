Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Make their first Mother's Day even more special with our selection of gifts...

As Mother’s Day approaches, you might be after some gifts for new mums. Well you’ve come to the right place. As an expectant mother myself, I’ve got a fairly comprehensive list of items that I think the baby will need, and the ones that I’ll need (a little TLC goes a long way).

Because we’re talking gifts and not everyone has a huge budget, I’ve tried to keep the prices reasonable, as I’d personally hate asking my friends to part with too much cash. So keep scrolling for the best gifts for new mums that I genuinely think she will love.

If you’re looking for more ideas this Mothering Sunday, make sure to read our round ups of the best Mother’s Day gifts, the best Amazon Mother’s Day gifts and the best flower delivery services. Without further ado, check out our guide to gifts for new mums…

Gifts for new mums: things to make her life easier

These are the things that are going to help on a day-to-day basis. Her time isn’t her own anymore and things that she used to take time doing, just don’t happen in the same way. Luckily I have a wealth of friends who’ve already had babies, so a lot of these gifts have come recommended, or I’ve gifted them myself.

Video you may like:

Don’t forget to check our Marie Claire vouchers site before you shop for the latest offers and discounts from your favourite brands – think, Selfridges, The Outnet and Browns.

Gifts for new mums: pampering presents

I know setting time for myself is hugely important before (and after) baby arrives. With a hugely rewarding yet tiring period ahead, a little bit of TLC will always go a long way. I’ve often gifted beauty sets to my pregnant friends in the past, and they’ve been so grateful since a lot of the time, presents are baby-centric. I’ve also added in some pampering gifts for baby, because it’s a lovely time to share together.

Evereden Soothing Belly Mask – £11 at Cult Beauty

Built on the principle that there’s no such thing as being *too* safe when it comes to caring for you and your family’s skin, Evereden prides itself on producing multi-generational skincare, developed by a team of doctors who are themselves mothers. This belly mask provides instant relief for overstretched skin. View Deal

NESSA Organics Body Blitz – £45 at Cult Beauty

Developed to offer skin saviours at every stage of your life, from parenthood right through to menopause, NESSA Organics makes products with purpose. I use this on my bump every morning and night and it feels so luxurious. View Deal

AROMATHERAPY ASSOCIATES Essential Bath & Shower Oils, 3 x 9ml – £34 at Net-A-Porter

I’m well aware baths are a luxury I won’t be able to afford much longer, so I’m making the most of them while I can. This set is perfect for new and expectant mums. View Deal

VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY + Slip VB’s Power Sleep Set – £160 at Net-A-Porter

Sleep will also be a rare commodity soon so this luxurious gift is the perfect send-off for mums-to-be. View Deal

My Little Coco All About the Bump Gift Set – £15 at Boots

Lovingly made to be the simplest and softest of formulas for all of our Baby Mama’s. Enriched with nourishing organic coconut oil and rosehip to care for your gorgeous growing bumps.

Indulge in a relaxing bath with our Nourishing Bath Soak, put your feet up and treat yourself to a Bump Sheet Mask and finish up with the Cocooning Bump Butter. View Deal