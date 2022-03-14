Make their first Mother's Day even more special with our selection of gifts...
As Mother’s Day approaches, you might be after some gifts for new mums. Well you’ve come to the right place. As an expectant mother myself, I’ve got a fairly comprehensive list of items that I think the baby will need, and the ones that I’ll need (a little TLC goes a long way).
Because we’re talking gifts and not everyone has a huge budget, I’ve tried to keep the prices reasonable, as I’d personally hate asking my friends to part with too much cash. So keep scrolling for the best gifts for new mums that I genuinely think she will love.
Gifts for new mums: things to make her life easier
These are the things that are going to help on a day-to-day basis. Her time isn’t her own anymore and things that she used to take time doing, just don’t happen in the same way. Luckily I have a wealth of friends who’ve already had babies, so a lot of these gifts have come recommended, or I’ve gifted them myself.
Pretty Wild Muslin Swaddles (Pack of 3) – £55 at Silver Cross
One thing I’ve found out is you can never have too many muslin cloths, since you sometimes go through several a day. These beautiful fashion-inspired muslin swaddles are crafted from certified-organic cotton and bamboo fibre for long lasting softness and breathability.
Silky soft to the touch and perfect for newborn baby skin, this Pretty Wild collection features three trend-led wildlife prints with hand-painted illustrations commissioned exclusively by Silver Cross.
Little Dutch Memory Box – £27.95 at scandiborn
Documenting each little memory, the big things, the small things and everything in between, this memory box will be treasured forever.
With little boxes, envelopes, cotton bags and notecards to keep each little memory of your kids’ start in life safe.
Luxe Mat – £69.99 at Toddlekind
This double quilted, organic cotton Luxe Mat is perfect for newborns, toddlers & the whole family. With a water-resistant centre, these machine washable, reversible design mats provide a soft and luxurious space for playtime and reading.
Music Mobile, Peacock – €42.40 at CamCam
This decorative peacock music mobile comes with fine embroidery for the nursery, and is perfect for hanging above the cot or the changing table.
Ride on Deer – £99.95 at Le Toy Van
For when baby is a bit older (12+ months) this gorgeous ride-on toy will make for a super addition to the nursery.
Ada Backpack Sand – £275 at JEM + BEA
This is at the higher end of the spectrum, but a great joint present if you’re clubbing in with friends. The Ada Backpack provides the ultimate bag for hands-free styling. Ada comes with all the signature Jem + Bea DNA inside, plus new features including a concealed insulated bottle pocket, a strap to hold water/drinks bottles upright, a long key strap and fully padded slip pocket for laptops or devices.
Bugaboo Changing Clutch – £29.95 at Bugaboo
Large enough to fit multiple diapers, wipes and creams. With the integrated changing mat, you can turn anything into a changing station and the clutch can be easily stored in your favourite bag.
Slate Blue Cotton 3/4 Sleeve Skin to Skin Top – £45 at Seraphine
Made from a soft stretch cotton, this top is gentle on both mum & baby’s skin, while the wrap ties provide great support, securing baby in the optimal position and allowing you to enjoy hands-free snuggles.
It can also be worn as a stylish wrap nursing top, providing easy access for breastfeeding – it’s a must-have for new mums.
Luxe Maternity & Postnatal Leggings –
was £55 now £41.25 at Natal Active
These soft maternity leggings are designed to see you through every stage of your pregnancy and can still be worn postnatally too. The buttery soft fabric feels like a second skin and will stretch as you grow for a totally flattering fit. The low rise waistline has even been specially designed to avoid irritating C-section scars.
Gifts for new mums: pampering presents
I know setting time for myself is hugely important before (and after) baby arrives. With a hugely rewarding yet tiring period ahead, a little bit of TLC will always go a long way. I’ve often gifted beauty sets to my pregnant friends in the past, and they’ve been so grateful since a lot of the time, presents are baby-centric. I’ve also added in some pampering gifts for baby, because it’s a lovely time to share together.
Evereden Soothing Belly Mask – £11 at Cult Beauty
Built on the principle that there’s no such thing as being *too* safe when it comes to caring for you and your family’s skin, Evereden prides itself on producing multi-generational skincare, developed by a team of doctors who are themselves mothers. This belly mask provides instant relief for overstretched skin.
NESSA Organics Body Blitz – £45 at Cult Beauty
Developed to offer skin saviours at every stage of your life, from parenthood right through to menopause, NESSA Organics makes products with purpose. I use this on my bump every morning and night and it feels so luxurious.
AROMATHERAPY ASSOCIATES Essential Bath & Shower Oils, 3 x 9ml – £34 at Net-A-Porter
I’m well aware baths are a luxury I won’t be able to afford much longer, so I’m making the most of them while I can. This set is perfect for new and expectant mums.
VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY + Slip VB’s Power Sleep Set – £160 at Net-A-Porter
Sleep will also be a rare commodity soon so this luxurious gift is the perfect send-off for mums-to-be.
My Little Coco All About the Bump Gift Set – £15 at Boots
Lovingly made to be the simplest and softest of formulas for all of our Baby Mama’s. Enriched with nourishing organic coconut oil and rosehip to care for your gorgeous growing bumps.
Indulge in a relaxing bath with our Nourishing Bath Soak, put your feet up and treat yourself to a Bump Sheet Mask and finish up with the Cocooning Bump Butter.
Honey Cream Conditioner – £4.99 at mini u
The re-vamped Mini U collection which includes a bath, hair and skincare range, are created from brand new formulations, guaranteed to make bath time more fun for everyone, with no mess, no stress, and no tears.
Mini Mio Bundle of Joy Gift Set –
was £35 now £28 at Mama Mio
Providing parents with all the essentials for their mini me, the Bundle Of Joy kit by Mama Mio is the perfect gift for a friend or family member to help them bond with baby and make bath time fun.